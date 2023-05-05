Karnataka Elections 2023 Two Mega Roadshows Four Public Meetings PM Narendra Modis Power-Packed Schedule Tomorrow





Karnataka Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading massive election campaigns in Karnataka for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) as the state prepares to elect a new legislature. The Prime Minister will hold marathon roadshows and rallies around the state over the next two days, May 6-7. According to the official schedule, after speaking at a public rally in Tumkur on May 5, he will rest at Rajbhavan in Bengaluru. Tentatively, on the morning of May 6 at 12:30 p.m., the Prime Minister will start his day with a 26 km mega tour in Bangalore from Someshwara Bhawan (RBI Ground) Kadu to Malleshwara Temple. He will then address two public meetings, one in Badami at 3 p.m. and another in Haveri at 5 p.m. On Sunday, May 7, PM Modi will do another roadshow in Bengaluru covering 6.1 km from Kempegowda Statue, New Tippasandra to Trinity Circle, MG Road. It was originally planned to be a 10km roadshow, but given the interest of students who will be taking the exam on May 7, the distance has been reduced. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again attacked Congress for using ‘abusive’ language against him and said it was nothing but another way for the big old party to seek votes . Addressing a rally in Ankola in the Uttara Kannada district of the state for the upcoming Assembly polls, the Prime Minister said the people of Karnataka would never forgive the attacker, adding that residents of the state would punish those who abuse. Taking a nod to the Congress manifesto’s pledge to ban “Bajrang Dal”, Prime Minister Modi said, “When you press the voting booth button, punish by shouting Jai Bajrang Bali.” He added that Congress always gives false guarantees. Prime Minister Modi has said the Congress coffers are still full. He said the opposition only knows “Gaali politics”. “They can’t defeat us, so they abuse us. The people of Karnataka will reject the ‘abuse’ policy and all voters will teach them a lesson for abusing me,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi added. Talking about the FDI investment in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “During the JD(S) Congress government, 30,000 crore of foreign investment (FDI) came every year. to 90,000,000 crores per year in 3 years after the formation of the twin engine government.” READ ALSO | ‘CM Post For Rs 2500 Cr’: Congress Steps Up Attack, Issues BJP’s ‘Corruption Rate Card’

