Where are European and Chinese relations headed?

Recent visits by European leaders to China reveal the indecision. Maintaining trade with Beijing was mixed with vague talk of continental strategic sovereignty.

The recent parade of European leaders visiting China has sown political confusion in their wake.

The main European politicians have made regular trips meet President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Recent visitors include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

President Macron and Chancellor Scholz have led major economic delegations to China. Ms von der Leyen, whose visit received less attention, focused more on human rights and the real issues of systemic rivalry. Consequently, President von der Leyen received second-rate protocol, while President Xi treated Mr. Macron with all the honors accorded to a head of state.

But the Europeans are not the only ones to turn to Beijing. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil (known simply as Lula) also paid a remarkable visit to the Middle Kingdom, strengthening bilateral relations.

The interests are strongly economic, as the composition of the delegations underlines. The presence of businessmen also shows the strong involvement of governments in the private sector of their country. The commercial focus suggests that governments want to pursue trade and investment despite systemic differences, political risks, competing interests and human rights issues.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing escalate, President Xi’s courtship of European leaders can be seen as China’s attempt to neutralize Europe in the conflict between the two superpowers.

Due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia and the West are looking at each other with hostility. Increasingly strict sanctions from the United States and Europe are being applied to Russia. Russian assets in the West are frozen. The situation has made President Vladimir Putin more dependent on President Xi’s benevolence.

Beijing’s dilemma

But China also has its own problems. President Xi managed to concentrate his personal power, much like Mao Zedong (1893-1976). Anti-corruption measures have been used to weed out rivals or others who might challenge Mr. Xi. This accumulation of responsibilities and centralization of decision-making means that economic success will be crucial for him.

Unfortunately for President Xi, his Marxist focus on state-owned enterprises will slow economic development and dampen prosperity. The increase in social wealth has been decisive for the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Faced with slower economic growth, exacerbated by the US drive to ban high-tech exports to China, Mr. Xi’s legitimacy could face new pressures. The risk of isolation will need to be mitigated if foreign companies increasingly seek alternatives to China.

For the first time since World War II, Washington faces naval power roughly equal to its own.

The challenge for President Xi is now twofold: the CCP’s legitimacy is under threat and he bears sole responsibility. The conflict with the United States, now guardians of a free world and a world order, is a fact. China also has neighbors, namely Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, with difficult and in the case of India, almost hostile relations. This means that President Xi also depends on good relations with Moscow. Beijing will try to find more partners in the countries of the South. The visit of President Lulas is a good example of this. Chinese policy will also seek to divide or at least neutralize Europe. This was Moscow’s policy during the Cold War.

Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China is a declared priority for Xi and it will be difficult for him to back down.

The United States faces a totally new situation in the Pacific. For the first time since World War II, Washington faces naval power roughly equal to its own. Occupying Taiwan would strengthen Beijing’s position in the Pacific and give China direct access to the US west coast. It would be intolerable for Washington.

The inconstancy of Europe

Mrs von der Leyen stood out from many European politicians. At the end of March, she made a clear statement asking for a new European position vis-à-vis China. She highlighted the problem of decoupling economies while being very open about Beijing’s assertiveness and systemic rivalry. She did not hesitate to criticize China’s shortcomings as a market economy and freedom. She strongly hinted that she viewed Chinese Marxism and the Middle Kingdom’s socialist market economy as a threat to the free world. It is therefore not surprising that President Xi has played down her visit to Beijing.

The way President Macron wants to establish European strategic sovereignty is wrong.

President Macron promotes the sovereignty or strategic autonomy of Europe and its independence from American sovereignty would, indeed, be the best basis for a great partnership in the defense of the free world. But Mr Macron’s message drew criticism for very valid reasons when he said Europe should not follow the US in defending Taiwan. President Macron’s stance on Taiwan sounded like he was giving Beijing carte blanche to occupy the island. This is not a good attitude for a transatlantic partnership.

Mr. Scholz was quite diplomatic and interested in new forms of mitigating the risk of decoupling and maintaining trade relations. Ms Baerbock unsuccessfully lectured the Chinese leadership, who curtly replied that China supported German reunification and that now Germany should return the favor to Taiwan. One wonders why she bothered to make the trip.

It is unclear whether Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez’s visit was more for economic reasons or if he was simply positioning himself as a global statesman at home.

Achieving European Strategic Sovereignty

The idea of ​​European strategic sovereignty is a great concept. Mr. Macron is not the first to mention it. It was promoted by great Europeans such as General Charles de Gaulle (1890-1970), Otto von Habsburg (1912-2011), Helmut Kohl (1930-2017) and many others.

It would work according to the above if it is part of a transatlantic partnership on an equal footing in defense of the free world. This assumption is still very valid. Unfortunately, the Old Continent has neglected foreign and security policy, including effective military deterrence. Major opportunities, especially after the implosion of the Soviet Union and the liberation of Central Europe, were missed. On the contrary, Europe mainly Germany but also others including the United Kingdom have marginalized security policy.

The way President Macron wants to establish European strategic sovereignty is wrong. It will not be achieved by acting against the United States. And it will not be achieved through its concept of a core and peripheral European Union while strongly promoting technocratic centralization. Its almost hostile policy towards Central Europe is catastrophic and the results combined with German weakness explain why these nations regard the United States as the main guarantor of their security.

But we must not give up Europe’s strategic sovereignty. With a coalition of the willing, the Old Continent could build the necessary force. It could then be sovereign and autonomous in the defense of its eastern border and in its relations with the global South. In a transatlantic partnership, this could then free up the United States to focus on Pacific challenges.

It may seem like an unrealistic and utopian vision, but an internal market was also considered utopian 50 years ago. A coalition of willing European states, not necessarily institutionally dependent on Brussels and preferably with London’s participation, could certainly achieve sovereignty in concert with a strong transatlantic partnership if it takes the right steps.