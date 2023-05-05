Robin Vos to Republicans: Donald Trump can’t win Wisconsin | Government





Whether he’s looking at the 2022 gubernatorial election or the 2024 presidential race, the advice Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has for his party is simple: The best candidates win the elections, full stop.

The Rochester Republican is ready to make the case to party activists that the GOP will be better off in 2024 with a candidate who is not former President Donald Trump. Hell will it as party seeks to rebound from losing streak Republicans have lost 14 of the last 17 statewide elections in the battleground state.

The biggest recent blows to the party came in April, when liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, and last November, when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers rebuffed a challenge from Republican businessman Tim Michels.

Look, I think (former Lieutenant Governor) Rebecca Kleefisch would have been a better candidate. I think Tim Michels (who beat Kleefisch in the GOP primary) did well; I have no complaints about the campaign he led. But I think we need to do a better job of connecting with people on the issues that matter to them, Vos said during a recent episode of the Cap Times Wedge Issues podcast. We’ve spent way too much time talking about the past, and that’s a recipe for disaster.

Vos, who served in the Assembly for nearly two decades and as president for half that time, said Republicans should have broadened their reach beyond crime and done more. to articulate their vision of the state.

We haven’t really talked about taxes. We haven’t really talked about how to manage the growth of the economy? And the schools? I think we could have done a better job of doing the election on broader terms, Vos said, saying those conversations helped Republicans flip three Assembly seats and the party needs to figure out how to replicate that. success at the state level.

Wisconsin Republicans will be in the national spotlight in July 2024, when the Republican National Committee holds its convention in Milwaukee.

The convention will be good for the state, Vos said. Economic impact estimates vary, but Cleveland.com reported that the 2016 Republican convention resulted in a total economic impact of $188.4 million for the region.

While the convention could bring more money to the state and help raise Wisconsin’s profile, Vos said he wasn’t so sure it would be good for the Wisconsin Republican Party, but only time will tell us.

Trump’s nomination that won Wisconsin in 2016 and lost it in 2020, both by margins of some 20,000 votes, would be a suicide mission for Republicans, Vos said.

The reason the suicide bombers went to the battleship was to sink the battleship. They didn’t go on a kamikaze mission only to fail and then lose the war. And I feel like that’s what a Donald Trump candidacy would be, it would be a kamikaze mission where we know how it’s going to end. And that doesn’t remove the battleship, because Donald Trump doesn’t win, Vos said.

The speaker said he was grateful for some of Trump’s accomplishments in office, ranging from policy changes to the appointment of three conservative justices to the United States Supreme Court. He also wants a candidate who, like Trump, is a fighter who challenges the status quo, he said.

There are other potential GOP candidates who could actually win an election and then make similar gains, Vos said, adding that he currently has no preference in the area.

The case against Trump, he added, is rooted in a saying by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour that politics is the art of addition and multiplication, no subtraction and division.

I truly believe that Donald Trump does not bring new people to the Republican Party. It really invigorates people who are already there, Vos said. Well, in some states it works. And if you’re racing in Alabama or Oklahoma, you’ll probably be fine. But if you’re running in a swing state, like Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, (or) now Georgia, all the polls show he can’t win. I don’t know why we would pick someone who can’t win.

As for his own political future, Vos said as he has done before that this will be the last hell of elected jobs. He has no intention of running for governor, Congress or anything else.

But what about another term in the Assembly?

I will do it as long as I want. I still use it today. Only time will tell, Vos said. I hope that at some point we will have a Republican governor, but my hopes were dashed in 2022. So we still have four years. We will see.

This article has been corrected to indicate that Haley Barbour was the governor of Mississippi, not Missouri.

