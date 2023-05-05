Politics
‘Boris Johnson is a vote winner,’ Sunak warned of his future by senior Tories after local election results
Tory MPs must start a dialogue about replacing Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson after disastrous local election results or risk losing power in the next general election, a senior Tory official said on Friday night.
The prime minister has been given formal notice by members of his own party after losing more than 1,000 council seats and control of more than 45 town halls.
Although there was no immediate threat to Mr Sunak’s leadership, a number of Mr Johnson’s allies expressed fury at the results and blamed the Prime Minister for his role in bringing down its predecessors last summer.
Mr Sunak admitted it was disappointing to lose hard-working Tory advisers, but insisted there had been no increase in Labor support.
The Keir Starmers party won over 400 seats and became the biggest party in local government, but a BBC projection said it would not win an overall majority if run again in a general election.
The Liberal Democrats were jubilant after seizing key councils in Windsor, Maidenhead and Stratford, with party insiders saying they are now on course to grab parliamentary seats from big beasts like Theresa May and Nadhim Zahawi in 2024.
As the results continued to roll in on Friday night, the Tory party descended into further infighting after a period of unity following Mr Sunaks securing the post-Brexit Windsor framework in March.
A Tory MP and former Cabinet minister said MPs should start discussing a return to Mr Johnson or face certain defeat in the next general election, due in 2024.
The MP said: This is a disaster and those MPs who voted to get rid of Boris should take responsibility.
Despite all his faults, and there are many, Boris is still elected and appreciated by the public, and he would have delivered a much better result.
We had three prime ministers [in the past year], why not a fourth? A dialogue may be necessary to make people understand that it is either a loss or a real chance to win.
We have plenty of time before the next general election, and if Boris can do better, and on today’s results it certainly appears to be the case, then we should be looking for a new leader. And a conservative source said: Sunak can’t blame these results on last year’s chaos. He started this mayhem by stabbing the most successful Tory election winner in 50 years. The Sunaks claim that stability has been restored are shattered. These results are on the way to being catastrophic and worse than before.
The chairman of the Conservative Democratic Organization, the grassroots group created by Mr Johnson’s supporters, has suggested that Mr Sunak should face a leadership vote from party members.
David Campbell Bannerman told Times Radio: Maybe he should face a members confirmation vote, maybe his name should be put forward because there was never a members vote to nominate him first minister or party leader.
He added: I’m afraid to blame Rishi because he brought down Boris. His campaign started the year before, allegedly a year before Boris quit, knocking Boris down us from just 2-4% behind in the polls to minus 30%. And we recovered a bit, but only to minus 17, which is still pretty disastrous.
I don’t want to see 10 years of work and this is where we were headed right now, it’s a disaster.
But moderate Tories fear the disastrous local election results will push Mr Sunak further to the right, warning that the Prime Minister will be pressured to embrace the Trussonomics of his predecessor.
A former cabinet minister from the party’s moderate wing said the local election results were clearly very disappointing.
It looks like the next turn in the election cycle could begin, the top Tory said. But anyone in the Conservative Party who thinks the answer goes more to the right is on another planet. The calm and competent government of Rishi Sunak is ultimately much more likely to be supported by the country.
The source added: There will be huge pressure on the Prime Minister to change his economic policy and housing construction will also be a huge flash point.
I don’t think they’ll stab him just yet. [But] they all want saving Liz Truss by Rishi.
A loyal trussite, John Redwood, was quick to express his thoughts on whether Mr Sunak needed to return to what he described as conservative economic policies in the wake of the election results.
If the Prime Minister wants to win back lost Tory voters, he should try to deliver Conservative policies. Cut taxes, optimize government spending and aim for growth, Redwood said.
He added: Many former Tory voters have stayed home to protest high taxes, the lack of control of our borders and too much local and national government interference in their lives.
