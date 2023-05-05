Links between Donald Trump and LIV Golf have been investigated by the United States government





The United States Department of Justice is stepping up its investigation into how former President Donald Trump has handled classified documents since his term ended. But what does this have to do with golf?

According to a New York Times report, as part of the larger investigation, the DOJ subpoenaed the Trump Organization over files involving LIV Golf and President Trump’s ties to the upstart circuit financially backed by the Investment Fund. public of Saudi Arabia.

During LIV Golfs’ inaugural season last year, both Trump National Bedminster and Trump National Doral hosted events. The pair of properties will do so again in 2023, as will their resort in Potomac Falls, Virginia, outside of Washington, DC.

From the report:

It’s unclear what bearing Mr. Trump’s relationship with LIV Golf has on the larger investigation, but it suggests prosecutors are looking at some elements of Mr. Trump’s family business.

Last year, the former president was heavily criticized for hosting LIV Golf a few miles from New York City by a group of families of 9/11 victims and survivors.

I have known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, they have been my friends for a long time, Trump explained ahead of last year’s event at the Trump National Bedminster. They’ve invested in a lot of American companies, they own big percentages in a lot of American companies, and frankly what they’re doing for golf is amazing.

Hailing from New York, Trump’s comments came just days after families of 9/11 victims and survivors sent a letter condemning the former president for hosting the Saudi-funded series. The letter expressed their extreme pain, frustration and anger and even included a quote from Trump’s 2016 comments on the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a Fox & Friends segment:

Who blew up the World Trade Center? It wasn’t the Iraqis, it was the Saudis. Take a look at Saudi Arabia. Open the documents. We should ask Bush or someone to open the documents because frankly if you open the documents I think you’re going to see it was Saudi Arabia

The former president rightly speculated in 2016 that Saudi Arabia overthrew the towers and now the FBI has released the documents to prove him right, 9/11 Justice group Brett Eagleson told CNN, but he chooses silver over America. So much for America First. A sad day.

LIV Golf has long been criticized as a way for the Kingdom to clean up its human rights record. Saudi Arabia has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including politically motivated killings, torture, enforced disappearances and inhumane treatment of prisoners. And members of the Saudi royal family and government have been accused of involvement in the murder of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The DOJ is also reportedly investigating the PGA Tour for potential antitrust violations against LIV Golf.

Trump National Washington DC will host LIV Golf later this month, May 26-28. LIV will then travel to Trump National Bedminster, August 11-13, and return to Trump National Doral, October 20-22. The LIV Golf season wraps up in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia from November 3-5.

