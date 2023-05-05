Three ways Biden can effectively negotiate with China

One of the biggest foreign policy concerns for many people is the deteriorating relationship between the United States and China, which has no end in sight. The stalemate has reached the point where President Xi has fired overtures from the Biden administration to discuss ways to reduce tensions. Meanwhile, Xi has reached out to French President Emmanuel Macron and the Brazilian President Lula da Silva promote economic rapprochement with Europe and Brazil. US Ambassador to China reported Tuesday that the United States would like to engage in high-level talks, but there is much to overcome to produce a thaw.

According The EconomistChinese officials have come to believe that America will never accept any country becoming as powerful as it is: “In a first visit to Beijing by our editors since China lifted its zero -covid, we were amazed at how the atmosphere had become steeped in bullying and paranoia.

China’s distrust of the United States can be attributed to the imposition of prices on its wares by President Trump. When I presented to a conference in shanghai in the spring of 2018, I was asked, “Why does the United States want to block China’s development? My response was that that was not the goal of the US actions, but the issue was complex and would not be resolved for a long time.

Meanwhile, China’s skepticism of US goals has been reinforced by statements from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan statement last fall, the US government wanted to hamper China’s capabilities in “fundamental technologies” such as artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and clean energy. His speech was dubbed the “Sullivan Doctrine” because it went far beyond previous sanctions against China. Sullivan has since formulated a framework for coordinating national economic policies with foreign policy in a speech at the Brookings Institution. He also clarified that the goal of US policy is to “derisk” the relationship with China rather than decoupling it, which is in line with the position of the European Union (EU).

So what can the United States do to reconnect with China? I argue that there are three paths President Biden should pursue.

The first is to clarify the US position on trade with China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen research to do so in a recent speech and in an interview with the Financial Times. Yellen stressed that while the United States prioritizes national security areas in crafting trade policy, it does not try to undermine China’s competitiveness or economic development. At the same time, she said the United States would continuously review, and possibly expand, its list of prohibited exports to China.

Yellen’s remarks are unlikely to sway China’s leadership, however, without a clear articulation of how the US government will separate national security from broader trade issues. The Trump administration, after all, justified steel and aluminum tariffs of Canada, Mexico and the EU for national security reasons. Mona Pinchis-Paulson of Stanford Law School describes how GATT Security Exceptions to the statutes of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have become more common in recent years. His assessment is that this “risks creating a loophole for governments to act opportunistically and without legal consequence under international law.”

Declarations by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, also disagree with Yellen’s message. In a policy speech at American University last month, Tai argued that the traditional approach to cutting tariffs no longer works in the highly competitive global economy of the 21st century. She declared that trade must work with industrial policy; and that past trade agreements focused on “aggressive liberalization and elimination of trade” have made the United States too dependent on China for critical materials.

Ultimately, only President Biden can resolve America’s position on trade issues. To do this, the main departments concerned – namely the Treasury, Commerce and the State – will have to articulate a coherent strategy. As I noted in a previous comment, Biden’s trade policy is a mystery to many people.

Beyond that, the second path is to ensure that the American position is compatible with America’s allies in Europe. One of Biden’s signature accomplishments was to strengthen the Western alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the task of forging an alliance to deal with China is much more difficult because China is an integral part of the global economy and EU member countries do not share a common vision.

For example, President Macron urged President Xi to push Russia to end the war with Ukraine, but he also sought to distance US concerns with Taiwan from its own perspective. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU should take a tougher line on China, including limiting trade, if China continues its aggressive actions on security and trade issues.

The third path is to strengthen ties with US allies in Asia-Pacific. As Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times observes, the Biden administration has made some progress on the national security front. Actions include increasing Japanese military spending, the Aukus Treaty between Australia, the UK and the US, strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) linking the US, India, Japan and Australia, and the Philippines’ decisions to allow US hardened bases near Taiwan. They should have a chilling effect on China’s military ambitions.

On the trade front, however, there has been little progress since President Trump. withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in 2017. Meanwhile, China has filled the void with a series of regional trade agreementsand it has become the largest trading nation in the world, with two-thirds of the world trading more with China than with the United States. Accordingly, the United States must reestablish a leadership role by reaffirming its commitment to an Asia-Pacific trade bloc.

Finally, while each of these avenues may prove difficult, the biggest US mistake would be to abandon its efforts to re-engage with China. Given all that is at stake, there is simply no alternative but to keep China as an integral part of the global trading system.

Nicholas Sargen, Ph.D., is an economic consultant for Fort Washington Investment Advisors and is affiliated with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. He is the co-author of three books, including “Global Shocks: An Investing Guide for Turbulent Markets. »