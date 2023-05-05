PM Modi to visit Paris in July as guest of honor for July 14 parade – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as a guest of honor to attend this year's July 14 parade. "On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France strategic partnership, Prime Minister Modi has accepted the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the July 14 parade as a guest of honor on July 14 in Paris" , says a government statement. To mark this milestone, a contingent of Indian Armed Forces will participate in the parade alongside their French counterparts. Prime Minister Modis' visit is expected to herald the next phase of the India-France strategic partnership by setting new goals for strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, including across a wide range of industries. READ ALSO | PM Modi will attend the Quad Leaders Summit 2023 in Sydney on May 24 Prime Minister Modi and President Macron are due to meet later this month in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit. President Macron is also expected to attend the G20 leaders' summit in September this year in India. "India and France have a common vision of peace and security, particularly in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. This historic visit will also be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, to joint initiatives in order to respond to the great challenges of our time, in particular climate change. , biodiversity loss and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, including under India's G20 Presidency," the Foreign Ministry said. July 14 is one of the most important holidays in France. Also known as the French National Day, it marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event in the French Revolution that celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. The parade on 14 July is said to be the oldest and largest military parade in Europe.

