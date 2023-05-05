Jokowi’s car stumbles in Lampung, PUPR: the road is really damaged





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) said that the road that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during his working visit, to be precise at Jalan Terusan Ryacudu, Kota Baru, Jati Agung, South Lampung, including heavily damaged. The expert staff of the PUPR Minister for Technology, Industry and Environment, Endra S. Atmawidjaja, detailed on Friday that the provincial roads of Lampung which stretch for 1,693 km are in a stable condition of 77%, while 23% are in stable condition. damaged roadslight, medium and heavy. The Ryacudu Canal Road or access to Sumatra Institute of Technology (Itera) is among 23% of severely damaged provincial roads. “What we crossed was the provincial road, including the 23% one, which was heavily damaged. Yes, that’s it. So it was Itera, yes, the name of the section is Simpang Korpri at Purwotani or Itera access,” Endra said after accompanying President Jokowi’s motorcade across the road in Lampung on Friday, May 5, 2023. Endra explained that 95 percent of national roads in Lampung province, 1,298 kilometers long, are in stable condition, while the rest are slightly, moderately or severely damaged. Meanwhile, the 17,700-kilometre-long regency and city roads are in 50% stable condition, while the rest are in light, moderate to severe damaged condition. Earlier, the sedan that President Joko Widodo was driving was seen crossing the wallowing Jalan Ryacudu, Kota Baru, Jati Agung, South Lampung canal, in a video taken by the presidential photographer on Friday. Video taken by presidential photographer, Agus Suparto, shows the black sedan with the red “Indonesia 1” license plate appearing to stumble along the steep road on Jalan Canal Ryacudu. The road in the video is unpaved and has potholes, so you can see the president’s sedan shaking as it crosses the road. The condition of the road that was taken was mostly badly damaged due to the many large puddles left and right of the road. Next: The central government will take over…

