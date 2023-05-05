Can China broker peace in Yemen and advance Beijing’s Middle East strategy in the process?

(The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.)

(THE CONVERSATION) After almost a decade of bitter conflictYemen seems to be towards a peace agreement.

Talks between the Houthi movement controlling much of the north of the country and Saudi Arabia, the regional power backing an anti-Houthi coalition in the war, are in class and be encouraged by international observers.

On May 1, 2023, the The United States announced that it had sent Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking in the Persian Gulf to advance ongoing efforts to secure a new agreement and launch a comprehensive peace process.

But the United States plays a much smaller role in the conduct of the negotiations than Washington’s great global rival: China. The recent breakthrough in Yemen has been underpinned by a rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabiafacilitated by Beijing in March 2023.

As a scholar specializing in American and Chinese strategic engagement across East Africa and the Middle East, I understand that the diplomatic breakthrough brokered by Beijing has implications for the region. It has the potential to reduce rivalries and strengthen stability in Yemen, as well as other countries prone to sectarian violence, including Lebanon and Iraq.

But it has also led to speculation about China’s emergence as a major regional player in the Middle East. The development not only challenge the United Stateslong-established dominance in the Gulf, but it also raises questions about Beijing’s strategic agenda and motives.

Fragmentation and regional dynamics

It remains to be seen whether the Breakthrough between Saudi Arabia and Iran could contribute to a lasting peace in Yemen.

But given the role that regional power rivalry has had in fuel the fightsinternational observers have expressed optimism.

THE disintegration of yemen began with the collapse of its central government in 2011 following the Arab Spring uprising. In 2014, the Houthi group, an Iran-backed Shiite militia, took control of the capital, Sanaa, and forced transitional President Abdo Rabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee to Aden. The Hadis government struggled to establish itself in Aden and eventually moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where it resigned in 2022.

Display of the Houthis as Iranian proxySaudi Arabia intervened in the Yemeni conflict, backing Hadi loyalists and bombarding Houthi areas from the air. These Saudi-led attacks contributed to a massive humanitarian crisis. The conflict led to the deaths of at least 377,000 Yemenis, the United Nations has projected in 2021, many due to indirect causes such as famine and disease. It has also led to massive displacements of civilian populations and the collapse of infrastructure.

The country remains fragmented, with militias controlling separate territories and no functioning central government.

China’s journey through Saudi Arabia

So where does China come from? Beijing has no formal diplomatic, economic or political ties with the many militias that currently govern certain parts of the country. But before 2014, China had a healthy trade and economic relationship with Yemen. According to the World Bank, in 2013, China was Yemen’s second largest trading partner after Saudi Arabia.

Since 2014, trade between China and Yemen has persisted, albeit mostly informally. Data from the International Trade Monitoring Observatory on Economic Complexity indicate that China imported $411 million worth of productsmainly crude oil but also copper, from Yemen in 2021. What remains unclear is which rebel factions have received revenue from this trade.

Meanwhile, China has maintained diplomatic and economic relations with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, each of which supports militias involved in the war in Yemen. In fact, China has intensified its economic and political ties with the three regional powers.

In recent years, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has visited the UAE And Saudi Arabia to highlight Beijing’s growing role as a partner in the region. Xi too recently hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisiduring a state visit to China.

What to gain from peace?

This growing relationship with key players in the Yemeni conflict puts China in a unique position as a potential peace broker. Yet uniting the three regional powers around a common peace plan has so far proven difficult.

The UAE can influence the Yemeni factions to which it has provided military and financial support, including the Seat belt forces affiliated with the transitional government. However, the goals of the Emiratis may differ from those seeking a unified and independent Yemen. Since the conflict broke out, the UAE has tended to undermine the territorial integrity of Yemen by taking, for example, control of some Yemeni islands, such as Socotra.

Similarly, Iran may be reluctant to agree to any peace deal that diminishes its influence in Yemen. Tehrans relationship with the Houthishasn’t been as consistent solid as some outside observers suggest, but the links have grew up as a result of the conflict. If hostilities cease, the Houthis’ military dependence on Iran would decrease, reducing Iran’s influence.

Of the three, Saudi Arabia has the most to gain from peace in Yemen. Ending the conflict would likely end Houthi attacks on the kingdom, save the Saudis money and resources spent on the war in Yemen, and potentially restore an international reputation tarnished by alleged war crimes in the conflict.

To broker peace in Yemen, China is likely to focus its efforts on working with the Saudis.

The China-backed rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran could be a first step to that end. Although no direct mention of Yemen is made in the language of the agreement, it is he talking about both sides support non-interference in the internal affairs of States and are willing to exert all necessary efforts to strengthen regional and international peace and security.

And since that agreement in March, there has been progress towards peace in Yemen. A Saudi delegation led by the kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen spoke with Houthi leaders in Sanaa April 9. The talks were the first direct negotiations between the two sides on Yemeni soil since the war began in 2015.









Thinking in Beijing

But why is China investing in what is happening in an ongoing conflict far from its borders, especially when it is already consumed by perceived strategic and military threats closer to home?

The argument that a cessation of hostilities in Yemen give economic benefits to China by giving access to the strait of Bab el-Mandeb a key strategic channel on the Arabian Peninsula for commerce and trade, with about 4% of the world’s oil supply passing through it, ignores some critical factors I believe. Rebuilding a war-torn Yemen and establishing a stable government may take time, and the investments needed to do so could outweigh the short-term economic gains.

Moreover, China has already a military base in Djiboutigiving him access to the Bab el-Mandeb strait even without peace in Yemen.

It could be that China is seeking to be seen as a global peacemaker as part of a strategy called diplomatic laundering i.e. make friends overseas and play nice boy to distract Chinese people treatment of its Uighur minority at home and Xi is growing confrontational posture in Taiwan and the South China Sea.

But it also corresponds to a larger geopolitical trend. The counterbalance to China’s growing role in the Middle East is the decline of US influence in the region.

Priorities in Washington have shifted to strategic concerns in East Asiaand Ukraineleading to a diplomatic opportunity for China that Beijing seems keen to exploit.

Meanwhile, US relations with Saudi Arabia have cooled, in part because of the war in Yemen. And Washington got no formal diplomatic relations with Iran for decades.

As a neutral actor, China can engage with Tehran and Riyadh in ways that the United States simply cannot. This was evident in China’s role in the rapprochement, and it could be in resolving the war in Yemen.

For China, this offers opportunities for another diplomatic success from which it could emerge as a reliable partner in a changing geopolitical landscape.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/can-china-broker-peace-in-yemen-and-further-beijings-middle-east-strategy-in-the-process-204724.