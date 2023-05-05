Zaslav Defends CNN Trump Town Hall: ‘He Must Be On Our Network’





The head of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav has weighed in on CNN’s controversial decision to host a live Q&A with former President Donald Trump – defending the decision as having to represent ‘both sides’.

“The United States has a divided government. We need to hear both voices,” Zaslav said, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday when asked about Trump’s scheduled May 10 appearance on CNN. “Republicans are on CNN, Democrats are on… When we do politics, we have to represent both sides. I think it’s important for America.

Zaslav continued of Trump, “He’s the frontrunner — he has to be on our network. We are happy that he is coming there.

“It’s a new CNN,” Zaslav said. “I’m proud of CNN, we’re on a great journey and this country needs it.”

CNN became part of the Warner Bros. merger. Discovery in April 2022, after Discovery’s deal closed for WarnerMedia. Just two months prior, Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide, left the company after revealing a consensual relationship with another employee. Zaslav tapped Chris Licht, former executive producer and showrunner of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” to become CEO of CNN.

Asked by CNBC’s Joe Kernen if CNN was a “defense network” under the previous owner, Zaslav veered off saying, “Everyone has to pass judgment on everything based on how they feel.”

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins will host the town hall with Trump on May 10 starting at 9 p.m. ET from St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. The ex-president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate will take questions from Collins and a live audience of Republican and undeclared New Hampshire voters who say they plan to vote in New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary. Hampshire, according to CNN.

Trump – who has repeatedly and incorrectly claimed he won the 2020 election – officially announced last fall that he was seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 US presidential election.

Trump has regularly called CNN journalism “fake news” and yelled at CNN reporters (and other reporters) at White House press conferences. CNN sued Trump’s White House in 2018 after Jim Acosta’s credentials were revoked following a controversial press conference.

Zaslav appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” after Warner Bros. Discovery released its first-quarter 2023 results. The company posted a loss of $1.07 billion, but told investors its U.S. streaming business generated adjusted operating profit of $50 million. dollars – and that WBD expects the U.S. direct-to-consumer segment to be profitable for the year 2023.

