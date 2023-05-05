President allocates 800 billion rupees for Lampung road repairs





Bandarlampung (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during a visit to examine the damaged roads in the central district of Lampung, informed that the central government will allocate a budget of 800 billion rupees (about 54.5 million dollars) for road repairs in Lampung. “For now, we are looking to repair the badly damaged roads in Lampung, whether at the district, municipality or province level,” he informed during a visit to Seputih Raman Road, Central Lampung, Friday. He affirmed that this year, the central government will provide a dedicated budget of 800 billion rupees for road repairs in Lampung province. “We will provide 800 billion rupees specifically to Lampung to support repair works on 15 roads including this road (Seputih Raman),” he informed. The repair process, he said, would begin in June 2023, as an auction would first need to be held to select the contractors. “We have to go through the auction process first. So, I immediately instructed the Minister of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) to work on it. The actual repair will start in June,” he said. he informed. He also expressed hope that the road repairs would support local residents in their activities. “These roads have been damaged for a long time. With this in mind, we have decided to take charge of the repair in the hope that it will help the local community,” he added. Related News: Jokowi checks commodity prices at Natar Market, Lampung

Related News: Ministry to support road repair works in Lampung: President

Related News: President to inspect damaged Lampung roads on May 5: minister

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/280674/president-allocates-rp800-bln-for-repair-of-lampung-roads The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos