Modi road show in Bengaluru again changed due to May 7th NEET exam





A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a road show in Bangalore on April 29, 2023. Mr Modi is expected to take part in road shows again in Bangalore on May 6 and 7, 2023. | Photo credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The ruling BJP has once again altered its Bengaluru roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time to avoid inconvenience to students appearing for NEET which is scheduled for Sunday, May 7. The Sunday roadshow was scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m., covering a distance of approximately 26 km. The distance has now been reduced to 8km and will end at 11.30am. The proposal to hold the roadshow until 1:30 p.m. had alarmed students as the NEET exam was scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. Announcing the changes at a press conference in Bengaluru on May 5, Shobha Karandlaje, head of the BJP’s state election management committee, said Sunday’s tour would now start from the Kempe Gowda statue. to New Thippasandra at 10 a.m. and would end at Trinity Circle on MG Road by 11 or 11:30 a.m. Police have also been instructed to help students get to their exam centers if they are hit in traffic, she said. They should show their admission cards to ask for help from the police. Read also – HC refuses to stop political party road shows for election campaign But Saturday’s roadshow in Bengaluru would remain unchanged. It will start at 10 a.m. RBI ground and end at Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency at 1.30 p.m. The prime minister would take a helicopter to reach RBI ground to avoid inconvenience to motorists, she said.

