Visit Lampung Natar Market, President Reviews Food Prices





Beginning a series of working visits to Lampung Province, President Joko Widodo visited Pasar Natar, South Lampung Regency on Friday, May 5, 2023. During the visit, the Head of State has directly observed the prices and supply of a number of food items sold at the Natar market. “The most important thing at the moment is related to inflation, to the prices of goods, mainly food, which are sold in this market,” the president said in his statement to the media team after the inspection. According to the President, the prices of a number of foodstuffs in the Natar market are still under control. From the price of eggs, peppers, shallots, garlic. “I checked the eggs first, the price is very good, very good, 27, 26 thousand (Rupiah). The chilli is very cheap, not cheap, very cheap, the price of the chilli is too good market. Shallots also have a good price, garlic is good too, IDR 30,000,” the president said. The president also hopes that the food supply at the Natar market can continue to be under control. This will certainly stabilize food prices and increase people’s purchasing power. “Yes, for example eggs, as long as there is enough supply, there is plenty of supply, yes, the price will definitely come down. Chile, plenty of production means plenty of supply, the price will definitely come down, the key is there .Don’t let the supply run out,” the president said. The President also stressed the importance of developing road infrastructure that will support the movement of goods and people. The president said smooth mobility would help reduce logistics costs and the price of goods in the market. “It will affect prices in those markets,” the president said. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir, Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Governor of Lampung Arinal Djunaidi and Regent of South Lampung Nanang Ermanto also accompanied President Jokowi in this review.

