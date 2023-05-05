Centerra South; Donald Trump – Loveland Reporter-Herald





Stop the URA and forget the tax increases

I have mixed feelings about the Centerra South project. But I do know this: if the City of Loveland, Larimer County and the Thompson School District approve sharing their future tax revenues with the Urban Renewal Authority, they can forget about voters approving any increases in sales taxes, factory royalties or school taxes. for the next 25 years.

John Blankinship, Loveland

Save the party, get away from Trump

In response to Nick Thompson: Why is Trump’s article so hated.

I don’t hate Trump. He is simply not a man of morals, not fit for office and certainly not a Republican. Looking at the Republican Party’s website: The GOP Platform will restore the American Dream through economic growth, protecting constitutional freedoms and ensuring election integrity. After 4 years of Trump, we have been further removed from the American dream by economic growth than ever before because of his horrific response to the pandemic. The economy lost 2.9 million jobs. The unemployment rate rose 1.6 percentage points to 6.3%. Federal debt held by the public increased from $14.4 trillion to $21.6 trillion. (Source: fact-check.org)

After attempting to overturn a valid January 6 election by inciting violence in 2020 and after at least 63 unsuccessful lawsuits over a rigged election, Trump continues to sow distrust in our legal system and the integrity of elections. Trump told 30,5073 lies over 4 years (Source WP) Then rank for yourself which is worse: 1) visiting a pornstar; 2) paying her to shut up; 3) lie about it; 4) throwing the others in front of the bus (Michael Cohen in prison); 5) falsification of financial statements and tax evasion; 6) threatening public officials and their family members (DA Bragg). The question of whether to love or hate Trump seems irrelevant. I’m sorry for Trump and the fact that he has such low morals, and I’m sorry for those who still worship him. In the interest of the Republican Party, look at the stated goals of the parties. You will come to the same conclusion: Dump Trump.

Leo Grassens, Loveland

