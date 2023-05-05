A look back at the key dates in the career of the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who earlier this year celebrated 20 years in power first as prime minister and then as president, is seeking a third consecutive presidential term in elections on May 14.

The 69-year-old started out as a reformist who expanded rights and freedoms, enabling his Muslim-majority country to enter EU membership talks.

He later backtracked, cracking down on dissent, stifling the media and enacting measures that eroded democracy.

The presidential and legislative elections could be Erdogan’s toughest yet. They will be held against a backdrop of economic turbulence and high inflation, just three months after a devastating earthquake.

Here is an overview of some of the key dates of Erdogan’s rule:

March 27, 1994: Erdogan is elected mayor of Istanbul, on the pro-Islamic list of the Welfare Party.

December 12, 1997: Erdogan is found guilty of inciting hatred for reading a poem which the courts have ruled violates secular laws. He is sentenced to four months in prison.

August 14, 2001: Erdogan, after splitting from the Welfare Party with other members of his reformist wing, forms the conservative Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

November 3, 2002: One year after its creation, the AKP obtains the parliamentary majority in the legislative elections. Erdogan, however, is barred from appearing due to his conviction.

March 9, 2003: Erdogan is elected to parliament in special elections after his political ban is lifted. He replaces his AKP colleague as Prime Minister five days later.

October 3, 2005: Turkey begins accession talks with the European Union.

July 22, 2007: Erdogan wins 46.6% of the vote in the legislative elections.

October 20, 2008: The first in a series of trials against military officers and other public figures begins. The suspects are accused of plotting to overthrow the government, in what turns out to be sham trials intended to eliminate opponents of Erdogan. The trials were later blamed on the network of American cleric Fethullah Gulen.

September 12, 2010: Erdogan wins a referendum on constitutional changes that allow the government to appoint high court judges, restrict the powers of the military and ensure presidents are elected by national vote rather than parliament.

June 12, 2011: Erdogan wins the legislative elections with 49.8% of the vote.

May 28, 2013: Anti-government protests erupt nationwide against plans to cut down trees in an Istanbul park. The government is accused of using excessive force against protesters.

August 10, 2014: Erdogan wins Turkey’s first presidential election by direct universal suffrage.

June 7, 2015: The AKP loses its majority in the legislative elections. He regains a majority in new elections in November, after months of insecurity, including suicide bombings.

July 15, 2016: The Erdogans government survives a military coup attempt blamed on supporters of Gulen, a former ally. The government then embarks on a large-scale crackdown on members of the Gulens network.

April 16, 2017: In a referendum, voters narrowly approve of changing the country’s political system from a parliamentary democracy to an executive presidential system. Critics call it Erdogan’s one-man rule.

June 24, 2018: Erdogan wins the presidential elections with 52.59% of the vote, becoming the first Turkish president with executive powers.

June 22, 2019: In a blow to the AKP, the Erdogans party loses another Istanbul mayoral election, after contesting the March election which the main opposition party candidate also narrowly won.

February 6, 2023: A powerful earthquake devastates parts of Turkey and Syria, killing more than 50,000 people in Turkey. The Erdogan government is criticized for its poor response to the disaster.