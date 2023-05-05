Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday dared central investigative agencies to find evidence of a “single paisa” of corruption against him. “Hang me publicly” if that happens, he challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “They put CBI, ED, income tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose which is to prove by all means that ‘Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)’ and to prove that he engaged in corruption,” he said here, attacking the BJP government. Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ to the people of Punjab at an event. READ | Viral video: Akash Ambani takes his Rs 7.50 crores red Ferrari SF90 for a spin through the streets of Mumbai, watch The AAP supremo was questioned on April 16 by the CBI over Delhi’s now scrapped excise policy under which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had called Kejriwal as a witness. “I want to say to Modi ji,” Delhi CM said, “Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no honest person in this world. I want to tell you that the day you find out the corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly.” “But stop this ‘roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha’ (everyday drama),” Kejriwal said. READ | Meet Naseer Khan, Owner of India’s Most Expensive Rolls Royce Black Badge SUV He said AAP leaders Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were arrested not because they were engaging in corruption, but because ‘the (BJP’s) aim was to stop their good work’ . “It is no coincidence that our health minister and our education minister have been jailed,” Kejriwal said. “The AAP government has done a great job in the health and education sectors.” “The problem is not corruption, it’s preventing the AAP from doing their good work and entangling them (in business),” Kejriwal said. He also attacked the BJP over Manipur violence, saying those who laughed at us before last year’s polls saying the AAP is not capable of handling a border state like Punjab, are today unable to manage Manipur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-hang-me-publicly-if-arvind-kejriwal-launches-scathing-attack-on-pm-modi-3040532 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos