The video of the testimony of E. Trump’s Jean Carroll released amid trial





Lawyers for writer E. Jean Carroll have released approximately 48 minutes of video deposition shown during the trial in which former President Donald Trump was pressed over Carroll’s claim that he raped her in the 1990s.

The video was released after media organizations including CBS News asked the judge handling the case to release it.

During the October deposition, Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, showed Trump a photo of him in the late 1980s with his then-wife, Ivana, Carroll and then-husband, John Johnson. . Referring to Carroll, Trump said, “It’s Marla,” referring to his second wife, Marla Maples.

“That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife,” he said, before being corrected, and said it was Carroll. The writer sued Trump for defamation and assault after he said she ‘made up’ allegations that he raped her in a New York department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has flatly denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll “isn’t my type”.

A photo from the late 1980s shows, from left, Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll, John Johnson and Ivana Trump. CBS News

Jurors in the federal civil trial watched video deposition Wednesday and Thursday, including a series of combative exchanges in which Trump reiterated that claim about Carroll’s appearance and insisted the allegations were a made up story. .

When Trump learned that Carroll was the person he believed to be Maples – to whom he had been married for six years and who is the mother of one of Trump’s daughters – he replied that the photo was “very blurry”.

“I say with as much respect as possible, but that’s not my style,” Trump said. “Not my type in any way, shape or form.”

Trump later told Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, that he “wouldn’t have any interest” in her either.

“You wouldn’t be my pick either, to be honest with you, I hope you’re not insulted,” Trump said.

The video also shows Trump calling Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, a “political operative” and a “disgrace.”

The plaintiff and defendant closed their case Thursday, after Carroll’s team called two more witnesses. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he would not call any witnesses and he waived Trump’s right to testify in the case. The judge ruled that in order to ensure that each side has a “full and fair opportunity” to speak, he will give the former president until 5 p.m. Sunday to request to appear, if he has any doubts. The judge said the trial could end next week.

Tacopina’s representation of Trump on Thursday in his civil trial meant he could not be present for a hearing two blocks away in Trump’s criminal case. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records on April 4, when he became the first former president in US history to be charged with crimes. The charges, which Trump adamantly denies, stem from a “silent” payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election.

During that hearing, Trump’s lawyers and prosecutors from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office argued over a proposed protective order that would prevent Trump from releasing evidence that was given to him. discounts as part of the discovery.

The judge did not rule, but he signaled Thursday that he would issue the protective order.

Later Thursday, Trump’s lawyers filed documents transferring the case from the state to federal court. Bragg’s office has yet to respond.

