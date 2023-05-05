DOJ subpoenas Trump Org over files relating to Trump’s ties to LIV Golf





Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents have subpoenaed his family business for matters related to his dealings with LIV Golf, according to a report.

The brand new Saudi-backed golf tour plans to hold tournaments this year at three Trump-owned properties.

The previously unreported subpoenas were issued to the Trump Organization by prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing several federal criminal investigations into the 76-year-old former president, The New York Times reported Thursday.

It’s unclear why prosecutors are interested in Trump’s ties to LIV Golf and how the subpoenas fit into Smiths’ investigation into how classified records from Trump’s days in the White House ended up at the ex-commander-in-chief Mar-a-Lago estate.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The LIV Golf-related subpoenas are part of a flurry of activity by the Smiths team in the investigation of the classified documents, according to the report.

Prosecutors reportedly obtained confidential cooperation from a Mar-a-Lago insider who provided investigators with a photo of the storage room at Trumps Palm Beach, Florida, where classified documents may have been kept.

Investigators appear to be interested in the movement of boxes filled with presidential papers through the posh Florida club and why some Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage appears to be missing.

Three Trump properties will host LIV golf tournaments in 2023. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT Trump speaks with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, during the first round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV golf tournament in Bedminster , N.J. July 29, 2022. AP Trump Organization COO Matthew Calamari Sr., was subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating Trump.Lev Radin/LightRocket/Getty Images

Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage, for which the DOJ issued a subpoena last year, reportedly captured Trump aide Walt Nauta and another individual pulling boxes out of the storage closet.

Some of the footage prosecutors seek, however, appears to be missing or unavailable, the report said, leading investigators to subpoena the software company that manages all of the Trump organizations’ surveillance cameras.

Matthew Calamari Sr., executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Trump Organization, and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., director of corporate security, also received subpoenas and allegedly testified before the grand jury hearing evidence in the case on Thursday.

Investigators are reportedly interested in the movement of the boxes on Trump’s property in Palm Beach, Florida. AFP via Getty Images

The New York Times reports that people briefed on the matter say nearly all Mar-a-Lago employees have been subpoenaed and some have been called back for questioning by investigators.

A person who had knowledge of Trump’s thinking when he first delivered White House documents to the National Archives was also recently subpoenaed, according to the report.

Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing since the August 2022 FBI raid on his Palm Beach resort, which uncovered hundreds of pages of classified documents.

