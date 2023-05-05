Report: Almost everyone who works at Mar-a-Lago has been subpoenaed by prosecutors investigating Donald Trump





Donald Trump started the week on trial for rape and as the subject of multiple criminal investigations and somehow ended the week in what appears to be an even more perilous legal situation.

On Thursday, the jury that will decide whether to find the ex-president responsible for the alleged rape of writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s heard him double on the right to sexual assault and, bizarrely, tell Carroll’s attorney that she wouldn’t be his choice. Meanwhile, the federal investigation into his handling of classified documents and possible attempt to obstruct justice would intensify, which is likely not a happy development in Palm Beach.

The New York Times reports that, according to people familiar with the matter, prosecutors working for Special Counsel Jack Smith not only subpoenaed nearly everyone who works at Mar-a-Lago, but also secured the confidential cooperation of a person who has worked for [Trump] at the private compound as they step up efforts to determine whether Mr Trump ordered boxes containing sensitive material taken out of a storage room there as the government sought to recover it last year . The witness in question reportedly provided investigators with a photograph of the storage room where the material had been kept, although little is known about what other information may have been passed on. The cooperation of an insider, whose identity has not been revealed, could be an important step in Smiths’ investigation. Additionally, Smiths’ team reportedly subpoenas the software company that handles surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago; On Thursday, CNN reported that prosecutors have been asking questions in recent weeks about the handling of surveillance footage from the Trumps club. Matthew Calamari Sr., chief operating officer of the Trump family business, and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., the company’s chief security officer, were scheduled to testify before a grand jury this week.

According to the Times, a subpoena has also been issued to the Trump Organization for records relating to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed professional golf company known as LIV Golf, which organizes tournaments at some of Mr. Trump’s golf resorts. While it’s unclear what LIV Golf would have to do with the investigation, Trump and his son-in-law have an extremely friendly relationship with the Saudis, so who knows! The Times also notes that a related line of inquiry for Mr. Smiths’ team is whether Mr. Trump misled one of his attorneys, Mr. Evan Corcoran, about the movement of classified documents. around Mar-a-Lago, which resulted in Corcoran helping draft an affidavit signed by another Trump attorney that said all classified documents had been turned over to the Justice Department, a statement that went unreported. turned out to be completely wrong.

The Washington Post reported last month that the Justice Department and the FBI had amassed new evidence pointing to possible obstruction by Trump. According to the outlet, which spoke to people familiar with the investigation, investigators had gathered significant new evidence that after the subpoena was issued, Trump examined the contents of some of the boxes of documents at his home, apparently out of a desire to keep certain things in his possession. Additionally, investigators reportedly found evidence to suggest that Trump told people to mislead government officials in early 2022, when the National Archives was working with the DOJ to retrieve documents Trump took with him when he left. had left the White House, which, you know, doesn’t sound bad.

