Donald Trump says Cohen Payoff was part of his job as president and would like to sue in federal court





Donald Trump’s lawyers have more spaghetti than a New Jersey stream, and they’re throwing it all up this week. Even as they wrapped up their case in the battery and libel trial of E. Jean Carroll – probably! — they marched in the Southern District of New York and demanded that the state’s lawsuit by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg be returned to federal court.

The Crown implicates bills and checks to reimburse former attorney Michael Cohen for the silent payment to Stormy Daniels. Trump faces 34 counts of first-degree forgery under NY PL § 175.10, a felony because “the defendant’s intent to defraud includes intent to commit another crime or aid or to conceal his commission”. When asked what the other crime was, Bragg made vague references to violations of “New York State Elections Law,” making it a “crime of conspiring to promote a candidate by unlawful means,” as well as violations of federal election laws. Several commentators have suggested that because federal election law takes precedence over state law, Bragg cannot cite violations of federal campaign finance laws as the other crime that elevates the charge from a misdemeanor to a crime. And indeed, the takedown notice relies heavily on the preemption request.

Additionally, Trump lawyers Susan Necheles, Todde Blanche and Joseph Tacopina argue that Trump was acting within, or at least outside of, his official duties when he paid Cohen.

First, they claim that Cohen was actually doing legal work to organize Trump’s affairs to assuage “public expressions of concern about potential conflicts of interest, corruption, and possible constitutional violations due to vested interests.” President Trump’s extensive business and wealth,” not simply being reimbursed for the reward. Cohen has always denied this; Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani contradicted him on national TV; and it is belied by the equal payments, roughly doubling Cohen’s actual expenses to cover his tax liability. But having made that claim, they then argue that “President Trump’s decision to retain Michael Cohen to act as his personal attorney arises out of his duties as President and therefore gives rise to a federal defense to the charges in this matter.”

Second, they make a bizarre argument that federal impeachment is appropriate because DA Bragg is biased:

Finally, because the immediate indictment is politically motivated and was brought because a local politician – here DA Bragg – disfavored President Trump’s actions and policies as President of the United States, the courts Federals have so-called “protective jurisdiction” over this case. Although the Supreme Court has never finally ruled whether Section 1442 grants federal protective jurisdiction over state hostility to the federal officer, at least some justices have said it does.

In support of this proposition, they cite the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Vance, in which the court recognized “the possibility that state prosecutors were politically motivated,” but still ordered Trump to comply with subpoenas from Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr.

The case was assigned to Judge Ronnie Abrams, an Obama appointee whose husband Greg Andres, now at Davis Polk, was on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. While awaiting that investigation, she recused herself from two civil lawsuits against Trump, and she did the same here. Given Trump’s social media posts attacking New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who is presiding over the prosecution, this is probably the right move. Judge Alvin Hellerstein will hear this instead.

In any event, the dismissal litigation does not immediately halt the legal proceedings, so the cases will continue in parallel for the foreseeable future, which means that Trump is one step closer to his goal of being in all courts at once.

New Yorkers Against Trump [Docket via Court Listener]

Liz Dye lives in Baltimore where she writes about law and politics and appears on the Opening Arguments podcast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abovethelaw.com/2023/05/donald-trump-claims-cohen-payoff-was-part-of-his-job-presidenting-would-like-to-litigate-in-federal-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos