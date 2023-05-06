Bill Barr predicts ‘horror spectacle’ if Trump is re-elected, warns he’ll ‘produce chaos’





Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Friday that former President Donald Trump’s presidency would be a “horror spectacle” if re-elected because his former boss lacks the “discipline” as well as the “ability to of strategic thinking” needed to get things done. .

“It’s a horror show, you know, when it’s on its own,” Barr said during a speech at the City Club in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday.

“If you believe in his policies, what he’s announcing are his policies, he’s the last person who could actually execute them and carry them out,” Barr told a reporter who asked if Trump was fit to be in office. new president.

The reporter noted that some voters say they want Trump re-elected for his policies and are willing to ignore his mistakes as president in his last term.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP STILL AT TOP OF 2024 REPUBLICAN PREFERENCE, DESANTIS SLIDING

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said former President Donald Trump lacked “discipline” and “strategic thinking ability”. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“He doesn’t have the discipline,” Barr replied. “He doesn’t have the ability to think strategically and think linearly or set priorities or how to get things done in the system.”

BILL BARR: TRUMP AND I HAVE OUR ‘DIFFERENCES’ BUT THE PROSECUTION IS ‘UNFAIR TREATMENT’ LIKE RUSSIAGATE

Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump attend an executive order signing ceremony establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 26, 2019. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“And, and so you might want his policies. But Trump won’t implement Trump’s policies,” Barr said.

“He’s going to deliver chaos, and if anything leads to a backlash, it will set his policies back much further than they would otherwise.”

BILL BARR READY TO FIGHT BIDENS BUREAUCRACY WITH NEW LEGAL BILL FOCUSING ON OVER-REGULATION

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland in 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

According to a recent Fox News poll, Trump is the Republicans’ favorite candidate in 2024, even ahead of popular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy but is rumored to be considering running. to present.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barr served as Attorney General under Trump from 2019 to 2020. He also served as Attorney General during the George HW Bush administration.

Brianna Herlihy is a political editor for Fox News Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bill-barr-predicts-horrow-show-trump-re-elected-warns-deliver-chaos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos