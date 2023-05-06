Congress | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches new attack on Congress in Karnataka

Launching a fresh attack on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that for reasons of vote-banking policy he fed, gave shelter and surrendered to terror.

Immersing himself in the controversy surrounding ‘The Kerala Story’ film, Modi said the film would be a work based on the deceptive policies and plots of terrorists in one state, and accused Congress of engaging in negotiations disguised policies with people with terrorist leanings.

“To make Karnataka the first state in the country, law and order is important. It is equally important that Karnataka remains free from terror. The BJP has always been tough on terror. But every time that there is action against terror, Congress will have a stomach ache.” Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here a few days before the May 10 assembly elections in the state, Modi said the whole world today is worried about the danger of terrorism and India is also worried about it. suffered several times. The country has lost a large number of innocent civilians due to terrorist attacks.

“Terrorism is anti-humanity, anti-human and anti-development. I am surprised that for the sake of its vote bank, Congress has surrendered to terror. Can such a party protect Karnataka and its civilians in any way? Under the climate of terror, the industries here, the IT industry, the farmers, the rich culture and heritage here will be destroyed,” he added.

Claiming that Congress has lost the courage to speak out against terrorism, Modi alleged that for reasons of vote-banking politics, the party has nurtured and harbored terror.

“As times change, so does the nature of terror. Whether it’s smuggling, drug trafficking, or community frenzy, all are somehow related to terror,” he said. .

Pointing out that over the past few years another dangerous form of terror has emerged, Modi said the sound of bombs and guns can at least be heard, but there will be no noise for a terrorist plot. aimed at “sanctifying society”.

Even the courts have expressed concern about this nature of terrorism, he said. The film made on such a terrorist plot, “The Kerala Story” is under discussion. “The film is said to be based on the deceptive policies and plots of terrorists in one state,” Modi said.

“Such a beautiful state of the country, where the people are hardworking and talented. This Kerala Story film brings to light the terrorist conspiracies that are taking place in this state,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Congress can be seen alongside this terrorist tendency which seeks to ruin the country. Congress even engages in disguised political negotiations with people with terrorist inclinations. vis-à-vis the Congress”, added the Prime Minister.

Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba and Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu among others were present at the rally.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had said that if his government sent Rs 1 from Delhi, only 15 paise would reach the people on the ground, Modi said, adding “so he himself kind of admitted that Congress is a gone 85%”. Even today, the identity of Congress is 85% commission parties, he said.

Pointing out that Sudan is going through a civil war and the government is trying to bring stranded Indians back into the country through “Operation Kaveri”, Modi alleged that in times of crisis, Congress is not alongside the country.

The Congress wanted to play politics on the issue and take advantage of the Sudanese crisis here in the Karnataka elections because several people stuck there were from the state, Modi said. While claiming that his government has been successful in bringing back Indians from crisis-hit areas, he said Congress will have to pay the price in this election, for playing politics in times of crisis.

The Congress manifesto contains many false promises, and that means ‘talabandi’ (lockdown) and ‘appeasement package’, the prime minister said, adding that ‘their manifesto only talks about removing or banning this and is that their goal? “Congress has reservations about me singing ‘Jai Bajarangbali’ (Hi Hanuman). The people of the country and the state are watching the level of appeasement of the Congress,” Modi added.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.