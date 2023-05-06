Govt.Ron DeSantis is excited about legislation that prevents Chinese nationals and those of other affected countries from owning property in Florida.

“I think ours has been the most ambitious of any country and I think that’s probably going to be a model for other states to follow…soon,” DeSantis told reporters in Tallahassee.

Senate and House finally agree on legislation crack down on china and other hostile nations buying land near military bases and critical infrastructure on Thursday night, with the bill back and forth between the two legislative bodies until the final hours of the legislative session.

The bill bars foreign countries of concern and their agents from owning farmland or property within 10 miles of military installations and critical infrastructure, creating a buffer zone that theoretically stops surveillance.

DeSantis expressed concern over the purchase of “farmland in the United States.”

“I view our food production as a matter of national security. It’s obviously very important to our economy here in Florida and many other parts of the United States, but it’s a safety issue.

DeSantis also noted a potential military threat.

“We also understand there might be an interest in them getting items near military bases,” DeSantis said. “The CCP actually has, in different parts of this country, its own police stations where it basically monitors Chinese nationals who go here to school or whatever.”

“And it was allowed on American soil. This is absolutely outrageous,” he added.

The final version of the bill passed the House by a 95-17 bipartisan vote, but the House Democratic leaderDriskell Fence was one of the opponents. She objected to a potentially overly broad lack of definitions that could leave Florida open to claims of discrimination against people of Chinese descent.

The bill prohibits companies linked to countries of concern China, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Syria, Cuba and North Korea from doing business with the Florida government.

Parties doing business with the state would have to certify that they are not controlled by hostile foreign regimes, and government agencies would be prevented from soliciting offers or negotiations from these compromised countries by the end of the years. Contracts could not be renewed with these companies after July 1, 2025.

The bill also stipulates that offsite storage of certain personal health information must be in the continental United States, a territory of the United States, or Canada.

Finally, the bill strengthens penalties for extortion by a foreign agent who acts with the intent to benefit a country of concern, making the crime a first-degree felony with a potential prison term of 30 years.

Prior to the legislative session, DeSantis called for the measure.

In The Villages last January, he promised as wide a severe ban as possible against land purchases and offered scenarios illustrating the danger.

Just imagine, not that they would sell it here in the villages, but just imagine that the (Chinese Communist Party) had a company buying subdivisions in the villages, DeSantis said. Would you like that to happen? Of course not. You don’t want them buying farmland, controlling our food supply. You don’t want them near military bases. But do you want them to build a resort in Florida either? I don’t know.

He also said similar things earlier in the year.

If you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they’ve been very active all over the western hemisphere gobbling up land and investing in different things, the governor said at a previous press conference.

And, you know, when they have interests opposed to ours, and you’ve seen how they exercised their authority, especially with the presidentXi(Jinping), which has taken a much more Marxist-Leninist turn since ruling China, which is not in Florida’s interest for the Chinese Communist Party to own farmland, land near military bases .

