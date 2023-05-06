Imran Khan announces rallies in four cities tomorrow to show solidarity with CJP





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, announced on Friday that rallies would be held in four cities on Saturday, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar, to express solidarity with the judge. Chief of Pakistan.

Speaking to PTI workers via video link, he stressed the importance of fighting for the rights of the nation and standing with the Supreme Court. He further said that the Chief Justices’ commitment to the Constitution has won the support of the people.

He urged the public to take to the streets in solidarity with the Chief Justice, adding that this was a watershed moment for everyone to stand with the Supreme Court. Khan said he would lead the rally himself in Lahore.

Imran Khan said the elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies. He pointed out that no judge or lawyer has suggested that elections be held beyond this deadline.

PTI Chairman Khan also criticized the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for appointing people affiliated with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Moulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He also accused the caretaker government of failing to fulfill its duty to organize elections and praised the Supreme Court for intervening in the case.

The deposed former prime minister went on to say that former army chief General (Retired) Bajwa was advised against overthrowing the government, adding that the incumbent leaders would not be able to lead the government . He said the Chief Justice had urged us to engage in dialogue and that we had started discussions.

We have requested the Supreme Court to hold elections in Punjab if the assemblies are not dissolved by May 14, he said and added that we have requested that the assemblies be dissolved by May 14 and that his party be ready for simultaneous elections.

Khan continued to lash out at political opponents and accused the incumbent government of using unconstitutional tactics. He added: These people were mocking me for calling for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies in the name of elections.

“Our fundamental rights have been violated. We will sacrifice everything for the good of the country. We are not going to flee the country. We fought the mafia. Apologies are made under the umbrella of an agreement with the (IMF),” Khan argued.

Referring to the inflation rate during his tenure, he said, “During our tenure, the inflation rate was 12.5%, which has now risen to 36.5%.

He lamented, I said several times that the current leaders are incompetent to control the situation in the country. The country has experienced a decline in exports in one year. At the time of the end of our government, the country was experiencing a record increase in foreign exchange reserves.

He recalled that according to the Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on May 14. He added that the government was not ready to accept the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard.

