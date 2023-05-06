Donald Trump’s last-minute legal plea is doomed





Donald Trump’s request to have his upcoming criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records transferred from state court to federal court appears to have failed, legal experts have said.

On Thursday, lawyers for the former president filed a request to have Trump’s trial – where he faces 34 charges of falsifying business records, to which he pleaded not guilty – moved to federal court in Manhattan because the case “involves important federal issues”. “, including alleged violations of federal election law.

In April, Trump became the first U.S. president in history to be charged with a felony over allegations of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment Trump arranged for his former attorney, Michael Cohen is paying adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair she allegedly had with the former president. Trump also denies having an affair with Daniels in 2006.

Prosecutors allege the payment to Daniels amounts to a violation of election law because it was used to help his 2016 campaign.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his lawyers in the courtroom during his appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from silent payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images

A Trump spokesperson told Newsweek that it is “imperative that this case be adjudicated fairly and returned to federal court as it is the most appropriate venue.”

Legal experts have pointed out that requests to transfer a case from state to federal court are so rare that there is so little justification for doing so.

In a tweet, legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance shared a blog post she wrote in February detailing how Trump could seek such a ruling if he faces criminal charges in Georgia, where he is the under investigation in Fulton County for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Vance said Trump could cite a federal code that states people who can have their cases referred to federal court include officers of the United States or anyone acting under their direction “for or relating to any act under the color of such an office”, such as a president acting in their official capacity.

Trump has often argued that he was immune from prosecution in the Georgia investigation, as well as the Jan. 6 DoJ probe, because he was president at the time.

As Vance noted, such an argument could not be made in Trump’s bogus trade suit because “the law is the same, but the New York case is weaker because Trump was not POTUS ” at the time of the alleged offences.

Michael McAuliffe, a former elected state attorney and federal prosecutor, told Newsweek that the request from Trump’s legal team “is just another publicity balloon.”

“Any transfer of a state criminal case to federal court is based on a specific federal law. That law is extremely narrow in scope,” McAuliffe told Newsweek.

McAuliffe added that it is possible for certain federal officials to “seek the case to be referred from the state to federal court,” if they are charged with state crimes.

“Under the plain language of the law, Trump’s business document fraud lawsuit does not apply. The public can wait and see what the motion filed in federal court says, but people shouldn’t hold their breath. on the outcome,” he added. .

Other legal experts have suggested that the request to drop the lawsuit is another delaying tactic by the former president, who is known to file legal demands and arguments to try to frustrate and delay the lawsuits against him.

“This effort is extremely unlikely to succeed,” Rebecca Roiphe, a New York Law School professor, told The Associated Press. “It’s not even clear that would be a particularly effective delaying tactic.”

Marc Scholl, a former prosecutor with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said the case was more likely to go to state court.

“At the end of the day, New York is not trying to prosecute him for a federal crime or for anything he did in his presidential duties,” Scholl told Reuters. “But it’s definitely a potential delaying tactic.”

