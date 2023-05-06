Vice President Maruf Amin will not continue his 2nd term





Jakarta. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said on Friday he had given up his re-election ambition and would make way for a younger successor. “There are many well-prepared candidates for the post of vice president. My age must be taken into consideration no matter what. For me, five years of service to the country is enough,” Ma’ruf said as quoted by the Detik news site, while visiting West Sumatra’s capital, Padang. “I’ve said before that I’m now 80.. and I think I’m too old for that, right? We better make way for young, fresh candidates.” The Muslim cleric said he would remain active with public duties after becoming a private citizen in October next year. “My devotion will end when I meet my Creator,” said the former president of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). Ma’ruf is the last-minute pick for Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election. The first choice was Mohammad Mahfud MD, who spoke angrily about the political maneuvering in Jokowi’s circle which led to his candidacy being dropped abruptly. The future chief security minister told the media at the time that he had a fitting for the clothes he would wear during the announcement to match the outfit of the then presidential candidate, Jokowi. For the upcoming elections, several names have emerged as potential running mates such as Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. But the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) has generally picked a candidate with strong support among Muslims, one the party found in Ma’ruf in the last election. The PDI-P has nominated Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo for president and is likely to employ the same one-man approach for the populist candidate. When PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri contested the 2004 presidential election, she chose Hasyim Muzadi – then president of Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama – as her running mate. Tags: Keywords:

