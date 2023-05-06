Politics
Narendra Modi | Mom on Manipur violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled rajdharma
On Friday, Congress again reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his Rajdharma as he remained obsessed with the election campaign in Karnataka instead of giving full attention to violence-stricken Manipur.
The Congress was appalled that Modi chose to spend three days in Karnataka from Friday as if he was not the prime minister and his main responsibility was to garner votes for the BJP. It is not the first time that Modis’ unusual involvement in national elections has drawn criticism from the opposition, as no other prime minister has devoted so much time to election campaigns.
While Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to focus on bringing peace to Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted: Manipur is burning. The BJP has created fissures between communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. The BJP’s politics of hatred, division and thirst for power is responsible for this mess. We call on people on all sides to exercise restraint and give peace a chance.
Congress has sent several senior leaders to point out the strangeness of the prime ministers’ priorities. The party’s social media chief Supriya Shrinate said: Modiji, it is necessary to remind you of your rajdharma. You are the elected Prime Minister, not just a BJP Pracharak (campaigner). Half of Manipur is under curfew; violence and arson engulfed the state. And you left it up to the governor to issue a shoot-on-sight order.
Shrinate added: Doesn’t it matter to you and your Home Minister Amit Shah if Manipur is burnt down? More morality? Home Secretary visits Karnataka and says there will be riots if Congress comes to power. Who is in power in Manipur? He failed as interior minister. Sometimes there is a shootout between Assam and Meghalaya, sometimes a clash between Karnataka and Maharashtra. Does Shah have the moral right to continue in office?
Stating that the violence in Manipur was one of the most painful experiences of post-independence India, Karnataka Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala said: “The constitutional mechanism has broken down in Manipur, but the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior don’t care. What matters to them are only the votes; a few more votes for the BJP are more important to them than bringing peace to a state. Shah should be sacked. The people of Karnataka will not forgive the messengers of division.
Congress Secretary General Ajay Maken, who was also Minister of State for Home Affairs, strongly objected to Modis’ continued presence in Karnataka, saying: He is not only here for three days but will do also a nine-hour tour, putting ordinary people at great inconvenience. Even patients will not be able to go to the hospital. The Prime Minister is in charge of the nations and Manipur is burning. Modi should have constantly monitored the Manipur situation. Are their local leaders not good enough to carry out the election campaign?
Modi, however, was unimpressed by the critics as he leads the BJP campaign with his public meetings and roadshows in a desperate bid to retain power. The Prime Minister made no reference to Manipur in his speeches on Friday even as he dwelt on the new terror plot as manifested in the film The history of Kerala and the proposed Bajrang Dal ban. He went so far as to talk about evacuating Indians from Sudan but consciously avoided Manipur even as he relied on the twin engine Sarkar slogan to seduce the voters of Karnataka.
He said: The Congressional manifesto is full of false promises. It’s a bundle of tala-bandi and appeasement. All they have to do is stop this, delete that, remove this, ban that. Now Congress has a problem with my saying Jai Bajrangbali. Congress activists, meanwhile, have focused on the party’s five guarantees and the 40% commission, accusing the prime minister of spreading misinformation about his welfare package.
|
