Lpez Obrador Insists Mexico Doesn’t Produce Fentanyl, Says It Comes From China: We Have Evidence | International

A container of 600 packets of drugs has entered the controversy between Mexico, the United States and China over the global trafficking of fentanyl. Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador claimed that the shipment, intercepted this week at the port of Lzaro Crdenas, is the latest evidence that the substance is not produced in the country, but is arriving as a finished product for sale in the US market. We already have proof of this, the president said in his daily press conference on Friday. The president said he would send a new letter to seek cooperation from Xi Jinping’s government in the fight against narcotics to identify suspicious shipments and prevent them from leaving Asia. In a very respectful way, we will send this information to reiterate the request that they help us,” said Lpez Obrador.

Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojeda, explained that the container detected in Lzaro Crdenas, one of the main ports in the Mexican Pacific, contained packages weighing between 34 and 35 kilos, in which traces of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found. found, camouflaged in a shipment of combustible resin. The cargo departed from the Chinese city of Qingdao and passed through the Busan port terminal in South Korea before reaching Mexican territory, authorities said.

Ojeda said toxicology tests had been carried out to determine the presence of the drug, after an inspection with a team of trained dogs raised some doubts. It takes time because a very thorough analysis must be done, the admiral commented, adding that the shipment appeared several weeks ago, without specifying dates. The product was contaminated, the Secretary of the Navy claimed, after new chemical tests were carried out on Thursday.

In early April, Lpez Obrador released a letter he sent to his Chinese counterpart asking for help in combating fentanyl trafficking, after weeks of tension with US lawmakers and government agencies, such as the DEA and the State Department, which criticizes its security policy and points to Mexico as the epicenter of the drug supply. Members of Congress from the hardline wing of the Republican Party are seeking to revive a bill designating Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, which would allow Washington to launch military operations on Mexican soil to hunt down criminal groups. The government of Lpez Obradors has declared this approach to be inadmissible and contrary to international law. We do not ask you for support in the face of these crude threats, but for humanitarian reasons to control this traffic, writes the Mexican president in a two-page document.

China’s response came days later, through Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning. Beijing, geopolitical and commercial rival of the United States, showed empathy and condemned the hegemonic and intimidation practices against the Mexican side, but assured that there is no so-called illegal traffic of fentanyl between the two countries. The problem of fentanyl abuse in the United States has its roots in itself, and the problem is totally Made in the USA, American-made, countered Mao, a third-ranking official.

After Beijing’s response on April 8, the government of Lpez Obrador launched a new question a few days later: if it is not produced in China, then where? Each side offers completely different versions.

Anne Milgram, director of the DEA, claimed this week that Mexican cartels play a prominent role and control the illegal market. There are two cartels, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco-New Generation Cartel, which are responsible for almost all of the fentanyl and methamphetamine consumed in the United States, she said. Milgram said that for years Chinese partners in criminal organizations stopped shipping fentanyl directly to the United States and moved into the business of precursors, the substances from which the drug is made.

They buy precursor chemicals from China, ship them to Mexico, mass-produce fentanyl, use much of it to make fake pills, then smuggle it into the United States by land, air and sea, a- she added. As tensions on both sides of the border soar, Milgram hinted that the dialogue between the White House and Chinese officials remains deadlocked: We know China is not going to cooperate with us in the fight against drugs.

Meanwhile, the sons of Joaqun El Chapo Guzmn, the founder and historic leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, have distanced themselves from the drug trafficking and organized crime charges against them announced in the United States on April 14. . We never produced, manufactured or marketed fentanyl, Los Chapitos, as the heirs of the drug lords are known, said in a letter attributed to them and delivered by the lawyer for one of their fathers to the media. Kingpin heirs said they faced persecution, although they claimed there were several people in Sinaloa who worked there. [fentanyl].

Amid the final chapter of America’s crusade on drugs, blame, disagreements and irreconcilable versions surface. The United States names Mexico and China as the global epicenters of fentanyl trafficking, a claim that has intensified ahead of presidential elections next year. The Mexican government refuses to be blamed, accuses a propaganda campaign and demands that its neighbor recognize its responsibility as a driver of demand. And the Chinese authorities have marked their distance, while a shipment of 600 packages of resin has once again stirred up the waters.

