5 Key Moments From Donald Trump Bonkers Deposition Video





About 45 minutes of video deposition given by former President Donald Trump was released Friday as the civil lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll began to wind down in federal court in New York.

Carroll says Trump trapped her in a dressing room and raped her in Manhattan’s luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s after a chance encounter. She was able to sue for assault and battery in addition to defamation under a recent state law that gave victims of sexual assault a unique chance to sue despite any delays. relevant prescription.

Although Carroll cannot remember the exact date of the alleged assault, having failed to file a police report for fear of the negative attention it would bring, she was able to cut the time to late 1995 or the beginning of 1996.

His lawyers closed his case on Thursday. Along with the advice columnist herself, they have called to the stand friends she says she confided in and other women who say Trump sexually assaulted them.

Trump’s team is not expected to call witnesses and the former president did not appear in court, but U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan is giving him until Sunday in case he changes his mind. Trump has consistently denied the allegations and dismissed Carroll as a political operative.

Written excerpts of his testimony have already been made public during the trial, but the video had not been seen outside the courtroom until several media outlets successfully called for its release.

It’s definitely something. Watch below and read on for the key takeaways.

Trump mistook Carroll for his second wife Marla Maples in a party photo.

One of Trump’s main defenses has been to say he wouldn’t rape Carroll because she wasn’t his type. He doubled down on the argument in his deposition.

The only difference between me and the others is that I’m honest, he told Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan.

Trump then showed a black-and-white photograph from a late 1980s event showing himself and Maples talking with Carroll and her then-husband, John Johnson, an NBC news anchor. He confused the two women.

The person you just pointed to is Carroll, Kaplan told him, pointing to nearby Maples.

She asked: I suppose the three women you married are all of your gender.

Trump defended his infamous grab em by the pussy comments.

Kaplan played the 2004 Access Hollywood tape for Trump where he sadly says, When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.

Well, historically that’s been true with stars, Trump told Kaplan afterwards.

Is it true with stars that they can grab women by the pussy? she asked.

Well, if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but largely true, Trump said.

Unfortunately or fortunately, he added.

He claimed he couldn’t remember if he dated Maples while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana.

Kaplan asked Trump to claim he was dating women outside of his marriages and official relationships, given that part of Carroll’s story is that Trump told him he was at the store to choose a gift for an unspecified friend.

Kaplan asked if he had seen Maples while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump.

It could be a trick, but I don’t really know, Trump said.

Her failed marriage and relationship with Maples was extensively chronicled in the tabloids at the time; a 1990 article in Vanity Fair reported that Trump had moved [Maples] on his luxury yacht in the summer of 1989. Trump’s divorce from Ivana was finalized in 1991.

He told Carroll’s attorney that she wasn’t his type either.

Trump appeared to grow frustrated with Kaplan as she pressed him with questions about some of the other women who accused him of sexual assault.

He responded with comments about the women’s appearances before focusing on the woman in front of him.

You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest with you. I hope you are not insulted, Trump told Kaplan. I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way. I’m honest when I say it.

And suggested that Carroll enjoyed being sexually assaulted.

Trump referred to an interview Carroll gave to CNN Anderson Cooper in 2019, shortly after he presented his rape accusation. At one point, she argued that people tended to think rape was sexy because of sexual fantasies, but said her experience was just very painful.

She actually indicated that she loved it, Trump told Kaplan. Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she?

Kaplan replied, Sir, I just want to confirm: Is it your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by you?

Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that’s what happened. … I think she said rape is sexy, which it isn’t, by the way, Trump said.

When asked if he knew Carroll spoke about other people’s opinions, Trump told Kaplan she’d have to watch the interview to see for herself.

