Review of damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi: if unable to repair, center takes over





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that the PUPR ministry will take charge of repairing the road damaged roads in Lampung if the area is unable to repair. “If the financial condition of the local government is not able to repair the road, the PUPR ministry will bear the repairs,” Jokowi said after visiting Natar market in south Lampung on Friday, May 5. 2023. According Jokowi, road infrastructure is important to reduce logistics costs. Indeed, the logistics costs really depend on the quality or otherwise of the road infrastructure. Because President Jokowi wants the damaged roads in Lampung to be repaired as soon as possible. “Road infrastructure is very important to facilitate transport and also reduce logistics costs,” he added. President Jokowi will also inspect a number of damaged roads in Lampung on this occasion. “Apart from monitoring inflation, I will also be watching roads in Lampung province,” he added. Today, President Jokowi is monitoring food prices at Natar Market in South Lampung, Lampung Province, which are linked to inflation. “We came here (Natar market, red) to deal with inflation and monitor the prices of food being sold,” Jokowi said at Natar market in southern Lampung on Friday. Jokowi said food prices such as eggs, chillies, shallots, garlic were still under control. Advertisement The President gave an example that the price of chicken eggs is still in the range of Rp. 26,000 to Rp. 27,000 per kilogram. “The price of chilli is very cheap, only Rp 20,000 per kilogram, the price of shallots is Rp 30,000 per kg and garlic is also cheap,” he said. According to Jokowi, the price of goods has fallen, which has also led to low inflation. “Prices fell because there was plenty of supply and price stability was in check,” he said. In addition, he continued, people’s purchasing power has also increased since prices are affordable and there is plenty of supply, so prices have come down. Read also : The child of Yasonna Laoly suspected of monopoly in prison affairs, here is the explanation of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

