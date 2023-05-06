Joe Tacopina disavowed Trump’s claim that he would ‘confront’ Carroll





Hours after former President Donald Trump told reporters in Ireland he would return to New York to ‘confront’ E. Jean Carroll in her civil rape and libel case against him, his attorney flatly denied a federal judge that his client would testify.

“I know you understand what I’m dealing with,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan at a parallel conference on Thursday.

Trump’s remarks have troubled his ongoing trial in a civil rape and libel lawsuit brought by Carroll. Columnist “Ask E. Jean” claims that Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman’s department store in the mid-1990s and then lied about it. Time and time again, in a private huddle between the judge and the attorneys, Tacopina asserted that his client would not take the witness stand to respond to those claims.

“A perfectly fair trial”

Tacopina, who is also representing the former president in his Manhattan criminal case, has repeatedly denied that Trump would testify. The conversation took place out of earshot of the press and jury, but a courtroom reporter was still typing.

Just prior to Tacopina’s remark, Judge Kaplan made it clear that he did not believe Tacopina was misleading him about his client’s decision.

“I do not imply dishonesty on your part,” Kaplan told Tacopina, according to the transcript.

Tacopina declined to comment on the transcript of the conversation.

In addition to attacking Carroll, Trump has repeatedly attacked the judge in public remarks and on social media. Even during the private huddle, the judge emphasized to Tacopina that he was trying to protect his client’s rights.

“I also have issues, which are conducting this trial in a fair and proper manner, not wasting the jury’s or anyone else’s time, and making sure that both parties, including including your client, have a completely fair trial,” Kaplan said.

Carroll’s attorney, Michael Ferrara, a former federal prosecutor, began to say there was “no suggestion that Mr. Trump did not have a completely fair trial,” when the judge cut him off with disbelief.

“Oh, really,” Kaplan interjected.

Trump swept Kaplan earlier today.

“I have to come back for a woman who made a false accusation against me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile,” Trump told reporters in Ireland. “And I’m going to go back and confront this woman. This woman is a disgrace, and it should not be allowed in this country.

“An Officer of the Court”

Back in New York, Trump’s lawyer kept contradicting his client’s wish.

“I’m going to rest,” Tacopina said during the sidebar. “I’m telling you right now, I’m going to rest.”

Even though Tacopina delivered on that promise later in the day, Carroll’s legal team said Trump’s unpredictability leaves them wondering if they’ll have to prepare for cross-examination.

“I wonder about the idea that we will be wondering about the possibility, all weekend, of him coming to testify,” Ferrara said.

“Mike, I just told you he’s not,” Tacopina replied.

Judge Kaplan apparently remained skeptical.

“Look, I don’t know if he is,” Kaplan said, referring to whether Trump would testify. “I trust Mr. Tacopina’s word to be what he knows as of this day”

“As an officer of the law,” Tacopina said.

“But things change in life,” the judge continued. Kaplan noted that a defendant had changed his mind about testifying in a criminal case that Ferrara was pursuing as an assistant United States attorney.

As Ferrara pointed out, defendants have “different rights that attach” in a criminal case than in a civil case. In the civil case of Carroll v. Trump, the defendant waived his right to testify and be present through his attorneys.

After the sidebar ended, Carroll’s attorneys closed the plaintiff’s case. The jury was excused for the weekend, and Trump’s attorney followed suit.

“We are resting, your honor,” Tacopina said, but that didn’t settle the matter.

Judge Kaplan asked him about the move, asking if Trump’s attorneys had conveyed to him the legal implications of not testifying in a civil case and communicated with him directly. Tacopina confirmed he spoke to Trump just “two minutes before he was due in court this morning.” The judge left the door slightly ajar for the former president to change his mind.

“I am absolutely determined in this case, as in all cases, to ensure, to the best of my ability, that each party has a full and fair opportunity to sue or defend against any claim asserted by or against that party,” Kaplan said. .

The judge then gave Trump until Sunday afternoon to request that the case be reopened “for the purpose, and for the sole purpose, of testifying as a witness in this matter.”

“Reports from the British Isles”

After offering Trump the unusual allowance, Judge Kaplan noted, obliquely, that he had taken “precautions” because of the former president’s quoted remarks. It was the first time Kaplan had responded directly to Trump’s out-of-court comments that day.

‘As I’m sure Mr Tacopina you know and probably everyone in this courtroom is aware there have been reports from the British Isles I guess they are still being called the whole day, attributing various statements to Mr. Trump in regards to his possible presence here before the end of this trial,” Kaplan said. “I will not attempt to summarize them further or comment in any way on the substance. But I took the precautions I just took in light of these statements.

It wasn’t the first time Kaplan had been forced to respond to Trump’s comments away from the courthouse. The judge appointed an anonymous jury because of the history of the former president who attacked “courts, judges, various law enforcement and other public officials, and even individual jurors in d ‘other business’.

Since then, Judge Kaplan has been responding to Trump’s remarks.

Moments before Carroll’s first day of testimony, Trump attacked her on his Truth Social platform, calling her case a “made-up scam” and touching on topics the judge barred from trial: DNA and litigation funding . His son Eric Trump posted a similar message later that day, prompting a stern warning from a livid Judge Kaplan.

“If I were you, I would be having a conversation with your client,” Kaplan told Tacopina on April 26, adding that there are relevant US laws here and someone on your side should think about them.

A few days later, the Trump campaign sent another disparaging message about Carroll, via a link from the far-right Gateway Pundit blog. Trump’s bluster that he would confront Carroll, even if he waives his right to do so through his attorney, is part of a story of continuing to test the judge’s patience.

Trump has until Sunday at 5 p.m. ET to file a request to reopen the defense case. If he does not, the judge declared that “this vessel has irrevocably sailed”. If the status quo is maintained, a jury will hear oral arguments on Monday.

