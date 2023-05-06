Politics
Xi calls for upgrading of industrial system, high-quality population development
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed accelerating the construction of the country’s modern industrial system backed by the real economy and advancing China’s modernization with the support of high-quality development of the people.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, chairman of the Central Military Commission and director of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs (CCFEA), made the remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the CCFEA under the 20th CPC Central Committee.
Xi said a modern industrial system is the material foundation of a modern country, and economic growth should focus on the real economy to provide a solid material foundation for China to achieve the goal of the second. centenary.
Population development is a vital issue related to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and efforts should be made to improve the overall quality of the population to support Chinese modernization, Xi said.
Other Chinese leaders, including Li Qiang, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, attended the meeting, during which the operating rules of the commission and the commission bureau were approved.
According to the meeting, in order to build a holistic, advanced and secure modern industrial system, China should seize the opportunities offered by the new scientific and technological revolution, such as artificial intelligence, adapt to the requirements of harmonious coexistence between human beings and nature, maintain and enhance its advantages of a comprehensive industrial system and strong supporting capacity, promote the effective aggregation of global innovation factors, and stimulate the smart, green and integrated development of industries.
The meeting urged insisting on the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries, the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, as well as opening up and cooperation.
China should refine its industrial policies for the new stage of development and make industrial security a top priority, the meeting noted, calling for efforts to improve high-level design in areas of strategic importance and coordination of policies.
The leading position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation should be ensured through institutional arrangements, while more attention should be given to improving the application of technologies in grain production, according to the meeting.
He urged making full use of the advantages of the large-scale market, striving to integrate the strategies of expanding domestic demand and innovation-driven development, and promoting the opening up and cooperation of chains. industrial and supply.
The meeting emphasized promoting world-class enterprises in China and showcasing outstanding entrepreneurs.
The meeting pointed out that China is currently experiencing a trend of declining birth rate, aging population and regional population growth differentiation.
Efforts should be made to perfect the strategy of population development in the new era, to understand, adapt to and guide the new normal of population development, to improve the overall quality of the population, and to maintain a birth rate and a appropriate population sizes, he said.
The country should accelerate the development of modern human resources with good quality, sufficient quantity, optimized structure and reasonable distribution, so that China’s modernization advances with the support of high-quality people’s development, the meeting stressed.
China will pursue the reform of education and health services, establish a strong policy system to support childbearing, develop inclusive childcare services, reduce the burden on families of childbearing, child rearing and education, promote a procreative society, and ensure balanced and long-term demographic development.
The meeting emphasized the work of developing human resources, stabilizing the labor force participation rate and improving the effective utilization of human resources.
The country will actively respond to the aging population, advance the construction of a basic old-age service system, develop the cash economy, and accelerate the development of a multi-level and multi-level old-age insurance system. several pillars.
China will better coordinate the relationship between population, economy, society, resources and environment, optimize population structure and promote high-quality population development, the meeting said.
