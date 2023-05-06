DOJ investigating President Trump’s ties to LIV Golf: report





Amid the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump and classified documents, he’s also looking at his ties to the LIV Golf tour.

The DOJ has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for matters concerning the relationship between the two parties.

“It’s unclear what influence Mr. Trump’s relationship with LIV Golf has on the larger investigation, but it suggests prosecutors are looking at some elements of Mr. Trump’s family business,” The New York Times reports.

Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, left, chats with former President Donald Trump on the first tee during pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey , July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Two of Trump’s golf courses, Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey and Trump National Doral in Miami, hosted LIV events last year and will do so this year, as will his resort in Potomac Falls, Va. outside Washington, DC

It is not yet clear how the subpoenas regarding LIV relate to the Trump investigation and how classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump attended the LIV pro-am in Bedminster last July, but received widespread criticism for staging the Saudi-backed tour a few miles from Ground Zero.

Former President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

Families of 9/11 victims have torn Trump for hosting the tournament, but he has defended his decision.

“Nobody got to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately,” Trump said at the time. “They should have, as for the maniacs who did this horrible thing to our city, to the country, to the world. So nobody really went there.”

“I have known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, they have been friends of mine for a long time. They’ve invested in a lot of American companies, they own big percentages in a lot of American companies, and frankly what they’re doing for golf is amazing,” he also said.

Trump played the pro-am alongside Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Trump’s son Eric.

Former President Donald Trump watches from the driving range during the pro-am before the LIV Golf Invitational – Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 28, 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images )

Trump has denied any wrongdoing since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago last August.

