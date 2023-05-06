Trump’s video deposition released in the civil rape case of E. John Carroll





Video deposition of former President Donald Trump shows him confusing ex-wife Marla Maples with rape accuser E. Jean Carroll – holding a photo of her and claiming “She’s my wife”.

The mistaken ID came during the 48-minute video released Friday as part of Carroll’s ongoing civil rape trial and was made up of excerpts from the 45th president’s deposition testimony from October 19, 2022, and shown to a federal jury in Manhattan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The clips show Trump, 76, being questioned by lawyers for Carroll – who claims he sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room around 1996.

“It’s the most ridiculous and disgusting story,” Trump said of Carroll’s allegations.

“It was just made up.”

A racy 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape of Trump talking to co-anchor Billy Bush – unaware that a live microphone was recording their excited remarks – was also played for Trump before he was asked about it. In the recording, he says he grabs women by the p–y and they allow him because he’s a star.

“This is very old news,” Trump said of the recording.

“Fully argued during the proceedings, during everything else. Completely contentious.. And you know what I said then and I’m saying it now?

“Cloakroom talk. It was a locker room conversation. This is what is happening.

Carroll’s attorney asked Trump about his statement on the tape that he can catch women “by the p—y,” because he’s a star and women let him.

Donald Trump’s testimony in the trial of E. Jean Carroll went public on Friday. United States Federal Court, Southern District of New York

“Historically, that’s been true with the stars…if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true,” Trump replied.

“Not always but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.

Carroll’s attorney asked, “Do you consider yourself a star?

“I think you can say that, yes,” he replied.

During interrogation, Trump also mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples when shown a photo of himself, his then-wife Ivana with Carroll and her then-husband John Johnson.

Donald Trump looks at a photograph during his deposition.

“It’s Marla, yeah,” Trump said holding up the photo.

“She’s my wife.”

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, replied, “No, it’s Carroll.”

“It’s very unclear,” Trump replies.

Carroll’s lawyers said in opening statements that Trump’s denials of Carroll’s claim – including that she was not his ‘type’ – were contradicted by Trump confusing Carroll with his own ex. -female.

The photograph that was shown to Donald Trump during his deposition where he mistook Carroll (circled) for his ex-wife Marla Maples.AP

Carroll used the photo of her and Trump, taken years earlier at a charity event, to refute his claims that he never met her.

“I think it’s her big claim to fame, you know, that she shook my hand at a celebrity event,” Trump told Carroll’s lawyer at the grill.

Throughout the interrogation, Trump threw barbs at both Carroll and his lawyer Roberta Kaplan – calling Carroll a ‘crazy job’ and a ‘crazy job’ and saying she was ‘mentally ill’ .

Trump also doubled down on his statements implying that the attack couldn’t have happened because Carroll was not physically his type.

Trump confused Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo. Trump is pictured here with Marla in 1994.Getty Images

“You are also a political agent,” Trump told Kaplan.

“You are a disgrace.

“But she’s accusing me and you of rape, and it never happened.”

“And I’ll tell you I made that statement, I said it was politically incorrect, it’s not my style. And it’s 100% true. It’s not my style,” continued Trump.

Trump also referenced Carroll’s 2019 interview with Anderson Cooper, when she said people in society thought rape was sexy.

“Did she say she liked being sexually assaulted by you?” Kaplan asked.

Carroll claims Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room circa 1996.ALEC TABAK

“Well, she said something along those lines,” Trump said.

“I mean you’ll have to take a look at the interview yourself. I believe she said rape was sexy, to which Anderson Cooper is dying, he says we need to take a commercial break immediately.

Kaplan questioned Trump on how liberally he uses the word hoax – prompting Trump to roll out a long list of some things he thinks are a hoax.

“I could get a whole list of them. And it’s also a hoax,” Trump said.

“This ridiculous situation that was happening right now.” It’s a big big hoax.”

“She’s a liar and she’s sick in my opinion. Really sick. Something’s wrong with her,” he said of Carroll.

The trial has been ongoing in his case for two weeks.ALEC TABAK

Carroll presented his claims in June 2019 in a book, with an excerpt published in New York Magazine.

She then filed a lawsuit in November 2022 for alleged rape and defamation, claiming that Trump ruined her reputation as a journalist when he called her a liar, said he had never met her and said that she had invented the story for money and to increase book sales.

A jury oversaw the case for seven days spread over two weeks.

They are expected to begin deliberations on Tuesday.

Trump did not attend the trial and his attorney says Trump will not be attending at all.

Still, Trump has made statements in Ireland that he might run, prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to give Trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to change his mind.

