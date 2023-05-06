Business! Joko Widodo will do this to the Lampung government if the damaged roads are not repaired immediately





JemberNetwork.com – Lampung province is actively discussed by the public because a young man who criticized it has gone viral. Bima said much of Lampung’s infrastructure was shoddy and damaged. A man named Bima mentions some of the criticism he received from the data while living in Lampung. He addressed many points of criticism to the province of Lampung, one of which was related to the damaged road infrastructure. Also Read: Wow! RI 1 Reviewing damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi driving a car, netizens even regret it As a result of this, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, namely Joko Widodo, was intrigued to see first hand the actual state of road conditions in Lampung. President Joko Widodo has scheduled a working visit to Lampung on Friday, May 5, 2023 to be precise. President Joko Widodo and his team were seen driving a luxury car on a damaged road in Lampung province. The luxury car of the President of the Republic of Indonesia was unstable on a road full of potholes. Also read: RI 1 checks the damaged roads in Lampung, Jokowi’s official car is in the spotlight, it is the price of the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Joko Widodo walked along the highway not only through the sub-districts but also to access the roads of Lampung villages. Quoted by JemberNetwork.com from twitter account @jokowi, the President of the Republic of Indonesia will do these things in Lampung Province “Arrived at Radin Inten II International Airport this morning for a work visit to the province lampung, accompanied by the Minister of Public Works and Social Housing, the Minister of BUMN and the Minister of Commerce. I want to review a number of routes in lampung by car as well as visiting the Kab market. lampung South,” wrote the Twitter account @jokowi. After being interviewed by the media team, Joko Widodo gave an explanation and clarification regarding his working visit. Read also: RI 1 Conduct an inspection! President Jokowi’s entourage roams the streets of Lampung using a car, his condition is under the spotlight

