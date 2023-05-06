PM Modi to Host Massive Roadshow in Bangalore: Check Itineraries and Other Details





bangalore oi-Deepika S |

Updated: Friday, May 5, 2023, 6:33 PM [IST]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to stage a massive tour in Bengaluru, covering at least 18 city assembly constituencies, while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10. The “Namma Karnataka” roadshow will be held in two phases in the constituencies of Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha. “Due to the NEET exams on May 7th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested us to prepare the 26km road show on May 6th and shorten the distance of the roadshow on the 7th to conclude it before 11:30 a.m.,” BJP Yuva Morcha tweeted. . National President Tejasvi Surya. “We had planned to do a 10km tour on 6th May and 26km on 7th May. Due to the NEET exam, we will now be holding a long distance 26km on 6th May from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground to South Bengaluru at Malleshwaram. Sankey Tank between 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a shorter one of about 10 km between the Kempegowda statue in Thippasandra and the Trinity circle, which can be completed soon, will be held on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., “said BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje. . Prime Minister Modi cites The Kerala Story in Karnataka-related poll PM Modi’s first roadshow will be held at Bengaluru Central from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The roadshow will start at JP Nagar Brigade Millennium, Sarakki junction, South end circle, Krishna Rao park, Ramakrishna Ashram, Makkala Koota, town hall, Kaveri Bhawan, Majestic, Magadi road, GT World Mall, housing council, Basaveshwara Nagar, Shankara Math circle , Modi Hospital Road, Navarang Circle, Mahkavi Kuvempu Road, Malleswaram Circle, Sampige Road and Maramma Temple Circle. On Sunday, PM Modi’s roadshow will pass through BEMEL Circle, Thippsandra Main Road, ESI Hospital, CMH Road, Indiranagar, Halasur Police Station, MG Road and Brigade Road. Nearly 10 lakh people are expected to join PM Modi’s roadshow over the weekend. @Narendra Modi . .#NammaBengaluruNammaModi pic.twitter.com/DCv4PW530K — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 5, 2023 PM Modi Roadshow in Bangalore: Roads to Avoid on May 6 Rajbhavan Road

Ramanamaharshi Road

Mekhri Circle

Layout RBI, JP Nagar

Rose Gardens, JP nagar 15th Cross,

24th Hand, 9th Cross

Circle Sirsi

JJ Nagar

Binny Mill Road

Shalini Field Area

South End Circle Armugam Circle

Bull Temple Road

Ramakrishashrama Road

A theater

TR mill

Magadi main road

Cholarapalya

Circle MC

West of Chord Road

MCLayout 1st Cross Road,

MC Layout-Nagarabhavi Road

BGS floor

Havanuru Junction

8th Main Road Basaveshwara Nagar

15th Main Road, Basaveshwara Nagar

Shankaramutt Jn.

Modi Hospital Road

West of Chord Road

Navarang Junction

MKK Road

Malleswaram Circle

Chamarajpet main road

Balekayi Mandi

KP Agrahara

Sampige Road

