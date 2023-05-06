Politics
Karnataka rights groups urge PM Modi to ignore the road show and come up with a new roadmap
Two Karnataka rights groups, Bahutva Karnataka and Eddelu Karnataka, have prepared an alternative roadmap, known as the “citizens’ roadmap”, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming road show in Bengaluru in the part of the BJP election campaign. The groups urged Modi to avoid the road show and visit the city’s “sites of injustice” instead.
They also called on Modi to hold a ‘Jan Ki Baat’ press conference.
Here is the full text of the roadmap:
Karnataka holds state elections. We will vote on what the current government has done and has not done for the state. We don’t know why your party is asking for votes on behalf of the Prime Minister and not the Chief Minister. We don’t know why you have to come and do a road show here, for which many trees had their branches cut, street vendors prevented from doing business and roads blocked.
Since you are coming, we would like you to go to these places.
Please follow the citizens’ roadmap and answer these questions.
Day 1 Visit the Sites of Injustice
Day 2- Stay at Freedom Park
Detailed schedule
1) Arrangement of Shivaram Karanth Ignoring farmers’ demands for fair compensation, the Karnataka government destroyed standing crops. Gave advice to farmers preventing them from protesting!
Q: How are you going to double farmers’ income when you don’t even let them farm?
2) IN where workers were fired for unionizing, which is their right. It is up to your government and your minister has turned a deaf ear.
Q: Why is the Contract Labor (Abolition and Regulation) Act 1970 not followed by your government?
3) Jayanagar BDA Complex The BBMP breached the Street Vendors Act 2014 by evicting over 300 vendors without even giving notice? Not only that, the government has refused to investigate street vendors.
Q: Why does your government refuse to protect the rights of street vendors?
4) Ejipura SAP neighborhoods where Yeddyurappa government gave this land on a plateau to BJP MP Mr Garudachar who still failed to build houses. The Lokayukta recommended that the BBMP take over the land but the government did not.
Q: Why does your government support builders at the expense of slum dwellers?
5) electronic city Within the confines of Electronic City Police Station, terrorist Puneeth Kerehalli used a stun gun on a citizen and broadcast it live. Yet no action was taken.
Q: Does your government not believe in the rule of law? Can anyone use stun guns publicly?
Lunch break: You can have lunch at the nearest Indira canteen and answer why the state government cut funds for this pro-poor canteen
6) Majestic bus stop. Please ask bus riders what problems they face. In 2018, your party manifesto promised to double the bus fleet. Instead, of the 6,500 buses, only 5,600 are on the road because your government has stopped hiring drivers.
Q: Does your government want to weaken or strengthen the BMTC?
7) Cottonpet Police Station A young Dalit was killed in police custody here. Atrocities against Dalits are at an all-time high and convictions at an all-time low.
Q: Doesn’t your government care about the welfare of Dalits?
8) Mahadevapura where Powrakarmikas stay in tents and have seen their homes flooded and damaged by the rain. The powrakarmikas are in trouble because your government promised to regularize the powrakarmikas, but backtracked and deceived them.
Q: Does the labor of Dalit-Bahujan women not count?
9) Visit one of the new Namma Clinics set up by your government or CSPs.
Q: Why don’t public health facilities have enough drugs or staff?
ten) Devanahalliwhere farmers protesting land acquisition were prosecuted because the protest did not take place at Freedom Park.
Q: Why is your government drowning out all protesting voices? Don’t farmers have freedom of speech and expression under your government?
Day 2
Please stay only in Freedom Park. When citizens are confined to Freedom Park for protests, when our gatherings are not allowed, why should politicians be able to walk everywhere?
Please hold a press conference there and also listen to Jan ki Baat.
Please allow all citizens to come and ask you questions.
Sources
2/ https://maktoobmedia.com/latest-news/karnataka-rights-groups-urge-pm-modi-to-skip-road-show-propose-new-route-map/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
