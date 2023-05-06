China cracks down on citizens abroad as people flee the country

Government repression inside China is leading to a crackdown on dissidents outside the country, including increased surveillance, say human rights experts.

Two New York residents, Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59, were arrested last month on federal charges of establishing and operating a ‘secret police station’ on behalf of the Department of Public Security of the Chinese government. The arrests have drawn additional attention to so-called stations operated internationally by the Chinese Communist Party on five continents, including Europe, North America and Africa.

The police stations should be understood in the context where the Chinese government has been pursuing Chinese dissidents living abroad for several years, said Yaqui Wang, senior China researcher for Human Rights Watch. Newsweek in a telephone conversation.

“There are so many people fleeing China because they criticized the government or clashed with the government for other reasons,” she said.

Paramilitary policemen stand guard south of the Great Hall of the People ahead of the opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing on March 5, 2023.

The Madrid-based non-governmental organization (NGO) Safeguard Defenders documented the establishment of the stations in June 2022. The stations began as pilot programs run by the public security bureaus of Fuzhou and Qingtian counties and operated in 25 cities.

Updated data published by Safeguard Defenders in December detailed more than 100 reported underground police stations in some 50 countries controlled by various entities of China’s Ministry of Public Security, on behalf of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Laura Harth, campaign manager at Safeguard Defenders, said Newsweek that South Africa is the only country they have seen that has explicitly given its consent.

Countries like Italy have engaged in what she called “willful blindness” to such activities, though officials there have rejected the idea of ​​consenting to the targeting of citizens. A 2015 bilateral agreement on joint police patrols to help Chinese-speaking tourists appears to have helped create a resort. The program ended in 2022.

The Italian Interior Ministry told the national newspaper Leaf last September that the Chinese stations were “not of particular concern”, according to The Guardian.

“Despite having the largest number of liaison outposts on its soil, the Italian government is among the very few European countries that have not yet publicly announced an investigation into Chinese police stations in the foreign or declared their illegality,” reported Safeguard Defenders.

Safeguard Defenders focuses heavily on PRC enforced disappearances and how their authorities discuss them, Harth said. Thanks to the work of the NGO helping defendants stop extraditions to China, Harth said they are seeing more and more clandestine methods of returning people to China for prosecution.

“And once we saw those initials [police] stations, we knew it was likely to get the attention of authorities in democratic nations,” Harth said.

Repression in China

Wang said Newsweek that greater attention has been paid to human rights issues in China due to rising tensions between China and the United States.

“Whether the Chinese government will step up its intimidation and harassment of the Chinese diaspora depends on how other governments approach this issue,” Wang said.

A United Nations report released last August said the Chinese government had committed abuses that could amount to crimes against humanity in its alleged targeting of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in the Xinjiang region.

“This report should be understood in the context of China having a lot of influence at the UN, and having this report published in such strong language is already a huge achievement,” she said. “So I would say that’s progress. It shows that China’s influence in the UN and other international institutions is diminishing due to its flagrant violations and resistance from other countries.”

Although China is known to suppress the rights of its citizens, Wang said it was difficult to estimate how many people have been harassed or imprisoned by the PRC, saying that “there are a large number of people”.

Hong Kong is a strong example of repression prompting Chinese residents to flee the country. The city’s inhabitants saw their freedoms “decimated” and many of them went into exile and organized themselves in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. These people “play a huge role in resistance and speaking out”.

It sounds like sinicization, Wang said, referring to the acculturation or assimilation of Chinese norms onto neighboring East Asian societies or minority ethnic groups in China.

“The Chinese government wants minorities to look more like Chinese,” she said. “That’s why they are cracking down on religious cultural practices in Xinjiang; why they forbid men from having beards, women from having [a] veil because these are not Chinese practices.”

The “wider frame of government sinicization,” including political, cultural and religious repressions with regard to Uyghurs, Tibetans and others, has caused minorities to flee to China, she added. .

The global response

President Xi Jinping’s battle for supremacy on the international stage has “accelerated” a crackdown on criticism of the Chinese government both at home and around the world.

Harth called the secret stations “the tip of the iceberg”. The consequences have spread around the world, with the likelihood of similar operations increasing.

“As we see the repression growing inside, it’s never been good,” Harth said. “But it’s been going from bad to worse exponentially since Xi Jinping came to power.”

It is incumbent on democratic nations to understand how stations are set up, such as the abuse of international mechanisms like Interpol, bilateral agreements like extraditions and police cooperation agreements, as well as not registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

In April, the White House was asked about the stations – linked to possible Chinese surveillance following multiple spy balloon incidents – although it neglected to comment.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the presence of these Chinese stations in his country “concerns us greatly”. According to Los Angeles Times.

“We have known the [presence of] Chinese police stations across the country for many months, and we make sure the RCMP is following up and our intelligence services are taking it seriously,” Trudeau said in March.

Following the arrests in New York, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson Robin Percival said Newsweek that the “RCMP is actively investigating reports of criminal activity nationwide in relation to so-called police stations”.

The incident has also drawn the attention of officials in other countries.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in comments shared with Newsweek that “in no case will France tolerate attacks on its sovereignty”.

“It intends to vigorously combat foreign influences on its soil and will not allow international rules providing for the admission of such citizens to undermine our good relations with certain nations,” he added, “be it China or any other country”.

A spokesperson for the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community said Newsweek that no permanent office has been established.

“The Chinese Embassy has been asked to immediately end its activities outside the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations and to close the existing ‘overseas Chinese police stations’ in Germany. has an exchange with the Chinese Embassy about this,” the spokesperson said.

“These are people targeted and unable to enjoy their basic freedoms as they should because they are residents or citizens of our democratic nations,” Harth said. “They’re going to increase this stuff… Now we really need to start increasing our countermeasures to make sure people on our soil are protected and we speak with one voice in Beijing when we say this doesn’t happen. is not acceptable.”