For fentanyl from China, AMLO sends letter to Xi Jinping

The recent seizure in the port of Lzaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, of a container from China containing approximately 600 packages of approximately 35 kilos each of suspected combustible resin, which was found to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine, giving rise to to a new request for Mexico to the government of Xi Jinping for cooperation in the fight against the trafficking of these drugs. We will send a letter to the President of China with this information, very respectfully, very, very respectfully, reiterating the request that they help us with the information. [sobre la venta de fentanilo]says President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador.

In his morning conference from Puebla, the president recalled that he had already sent a letter to his Chinese counterpart on March 22, 2023, of which he said he had always treated the country with respect: I remember, and we will not forgetting, about the support we received from the Chinese government during the pandemic, that we had no equipment and they sent us protective equipment for doctors and nurses; They sent us ventilators, vaccines. We will live grateful, we will always be grateful to them.

In this letter, López Obrador appeals to this friendship to help us by informing us of the shipments of fentanyl leaving Chinese ports for Mexico and explaining that this is a humanitarian situation. Regardless of the differences they may have between the Chinese government and the United States government or any government, because it involves the lives of many people; 100,000 people in the United States lose their lives every year to fentanyl, and most of them are young. So we all have to help, it’s a humanitarian issue. So they replied that they did not import or rather that they did not export fentanyl, that they had no records, and that we could also help them on very good terms to prove that the fentanyl was coming from China.

Therefore, he indicated that with this confiscation, the Mexican government already had the proof. He explained that all laboratory analyzes had been carried out on this shipment which arrived from a port in China. And very respectfully, we will send this information, with the same request that they help inform us when these chemicals are leaving and, if possible, that they prevent these chemicals from leaving their ports, that only the substances or the fentanyl be allowed out. used for medical purposes, which is not the case that was detected.

The President of the Republic estimated that if cooperation with China is achieved, the information will allow the country to have more control, in addition to avoiding the politicking of the candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties in the United States who blame Mexico for their opioid crisis.

He indicated that these politicians, as well as the news media, are very big liars because they have led many people, millions of Americans, to believe that migrants are bringing fentanyl to the United States, that migrants bring drugs to the United States, while the migrant goes in search of life, goes to work.

container search

Admiral Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda, explained that the seizure took place a few days ago, without specifying the date, after the dogs detected something abnormal. During the presidential conference, he indicated: we have detected a container in Lzaro Cárdenas that carries about 600 packets of something called combustible resin, something like that, each packet about 34 or 35 kilos. They are little balls.

He explained that in case of doubt, the analyzes begin. As this is a very thorough investigation, because the situation is very serious, the laboratories of the Navy, customs and Cofepris participated. It takes time because you have to do a very in-depth analysis, he explained.

The manager explained that yesterday, May 4, elements from Customs, Marina and Cofepris came to carry out further analyzes and discovered that the product was contaminated with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Admiral Ojeda said the container left Qingdao, China and went to South Korea. Regarding the latter, President López Obrador announced that the container had not been opened in Korea; In other words, the ship passed, but the container was not opened: since the container left China, it has already come with this product.