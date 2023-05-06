Karnataka Elections 2023 PM Narendra Modi to hold a 26km long tour in Bengaluru and address 2 public meetings today





Karnataka Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a 26km mega tour in Bangalore on Saturday as part of his election campaign in the state in the elections for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The roadshow will run from Someshwara Bhawan (RBI Ground) Kadu to Malleshwara Temple and is expected to start around 12:30 p.m. After that, the Prime Minister will deliver two public meetings, one in Badami at 3 p.m. and another in Haveri at 5 p.m. Prime Minister Modi is leading an electrifying campaign for the ruling BJP in the state. It will again hold a roadshow, smaller than the one on Saturday, which will be around 6km long in Bangalore on Sunday from Kempegowda Statue, New Tippasandra to Trinity Circle, MG Road. It was originally planned to be a 10km roadshow, but given the interest of students who will be taking the exam on May 7, the distance has been reduced. Notably, Karnataka will go to the polls next week on May 10 while the counting of votes will take place on May 13. PM Shri @Narendra Modi‘s Public Programs in Karnataka on May 6, 2023. Watch live:

https://t.co/ZFyEVlesOi

https://t.co/vpP0MIos7C

https://t.co/lcXkSnOnsV

https://t.co/4XQ2GzrhRl pic.twitter.com/eIwZOBXCX8 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2023 On Sunday, the Prime Minister will also offer prayers at the Nanjanagudu Shri Srikanteshwara Swami Temple in Karnataka around 6 p.m. ‘Congress has become a slave to appeasement, vote banks policy’: PM Modi in Tumakuru On Friday, Prime Minister Modi slammed Congress and said the big old party had become “a slave to appeasement and vote bank politics”, news agency ANI reported. At Karnataka’s election rally in Tumakuru, Prime Minister Modi began his public address by chanting “Bajrang Bali Ki Jai”. “Congress also has a problem with chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” Prime Minister Modi said, PTI reported. Speaking at a public meeting in Tumakuru, Prime Minister Modi said: “Congress is becoming a slave to appeasement and its vote-banking policy. Such a Congress can never benefit the people of Karnataka. Such a Congress can never develop Karnataka.” READ ALSO | Karnataka polls: PM Modi cites ‘Kerala history’, says Congress backing those with terrorist mindset

