FACT CHECK: Photographs of President Joko Widodo celebrating the dispersal of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto?





The narration invites viewers to believe that the Head of State is performing takziyah at the Defense Minister’s funeral home. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is the first person from the Gerindra party who is ready to stand in the general election or the 2024 election as a candidate for the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Meanwhile, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will end his term next year after the election of the presidential candidate. City of turnbackhoax.id, The Facebook account in the name of Amalia (fb.com/Amaliaa567) uploaded a video on May 3, 2023 showing a photo of several people praying in front of a corpse. the title, “Goodbye Prabowo tick tick Jokowi’s narrative went perfectly to become like that.” While the sticker is equipped with writing “THE END IS HEAVENLY RIGHT WAY, PRABOWO TAK JOKOWI’S TIK WAS GOING PERFECTLY”. EXPLANATION Based on search results from Turnbackhoax.id, a video showing photos of several people praying in front of a corpse with the narration “goodbye Prabowo, Jokowi’s tip went perfectly like this” is not true . In fact, the photo in the video is a photo when President Joko Widodo mourn at the funeral home of the late Arifin Panigoro, member of the Presidential Advisory Council for the period 2019-2024 on March 8, 2022. An identical photo was uploaded to President Joko Widodo’s official Instagram account on March 8, 2022 with the caption: “This morning, I visited the funeral home of the late Arifin Panigoro, member of the Presidential Advisory Council for the period 2019-2024 who died in the United States on Sunday, February 27, 2022 (local time) following an illness At the funeral South Jakarta funeral, met with and conveyed his deep condolences to the wife and children of the deceased. May all acts of worship of the late Arifin Panigoro be accepted by Allah SWT and may all families left behind be patient and steadfast.” Arifin Panigoro died at the age of 76 on Sunday (2/27/2022) at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, USA at 2:29 p.m. local time or 03:29 a.m. WIB. The deceased was the founder and owner of Meta Epsi Pribumi Drilling Company, also known as MedcoEnergi. And in the world of politics, Arifin Panigoro previously joined the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) in 1999. He became chairman of the DPP and chairman of the PDIP faction in 2002-2003. In 2005, Arifin resigned from the DPR and the PDIP. He formed his own party with his colleagues, called the Democratic Renewal Party. CONCLUSION The Facebook account in the name of Amalia which uploaded a video titled “Goodbye Prabowo, Jokowi’s turn went perfectly like this” has misleading content. Editor’s note: This article is part of the content Fact check Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/reviews, either through the feedback column in each related content, by contacting Suara.com editorial, or by submitting issues/complaints that need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]



