PM Modis tour restrictions spark public anger in Bangalore





Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ 26km tour of Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, netizens expressed their displeasure at the curbs to be put in place, from banning gatherings on balconies to blocking entrances to homes and businesses.

The roadshow was brought forward in view of the NEET scheduled for Sunday, but the 6km roadshow in Bengaluru Central was pushed back to Sunday. In places like Basavanagudi and Indiranagar, which Modis’ tour will pass on Saturday and Sunday respectively, officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike are pruning trees to ensure they don’t disturb the prime ministers’ election campaign van. Puttenahalli Police in South Bangalore have been ordered not to allow people to watch the rally from their terraces and balconies. A letter with the instructions to the police has gone viral on social media, with the restrictions described as draconian. It also orders the police to close the entry and exit points of the buildings and to prevent unauthorized persons from entering the premises. A resident of Indiranagar tweeted a video from 12 Main Road. This is the 12th main Indiranagar, Bangalore, a day before Modi comes here for his rally. These guys blocked entrances to homes, businesses and sidewalks. The amount of money they spent is ridiculous. They went to block the roads causing inconvenience to the residents. Imagine emergency services like ambulances, firefighters, etc., read the tweet. Trees cut down in Indira Nagar, Bangalore to accommodate the Vshwaguru, Karti Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu Congress MP, tweeted. Parts of Bengaluru have also witnessed a rapid patchwork on the roads in preparation for the mega Modis roadshow. The roadshow has also drawn criticism due to NEET, Karnataka’s Private School Managers Coordinating Committee, teaching and non-teaching staff complaining to the electoral commission to postpone the exam or redirect the rally of the Sunday to the outskirts of town to make sure there are no shortage of students. the exam. Due to your postponement of the rally from Saturday to Sunday, you are causing difficulties and fear psychosis among the students for security reasons. As a result, most roads and traffic are restricted on most designated roads and adjacent roads. Your office has not reviewed the number of locals running NEET exams therefore we are asking your office to review the issues so that there are no restrictions in and around town that cause difficulties and fear in reaching the exam centres. We are also asking if the rally should take place even after our complaint, then we demand either to postpone the NEET exam and facilitate the rally or to redirect this rally to the outskirts of Bengaluru, the complaint reads. According to the National Testing Agency, which organizes the medical entrance test, around 50 examination centers are located in Bangalore. We have written to the police department and relevant government officials to ensure that the roadshow does not interfere with the review. Government officials assured us the tour would not pass through exam centers, an NTA official said. On Saturday, the roadshow is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. from JP Nagar 7th Phase and end at Sankey Road in Malleswaram, covering 18 Assembly constituencies. Sunday’s tour in Bengaluru Central is expected to cover 10 Assembly constituencies. Traffic police have issued a notice that vehicle traffic will be prohibited between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. along the tour route.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/elections/karnataka-polls-modi-roadshow-restrictions-public-ire-8593975/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos