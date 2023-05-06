Thousands of central Lampung residents welcome the arrival of President Joko Widodo

Dejurnal.com, Central Lampung – Thousands of people greeted the President at Simpang Randu, Central Lampung. The enthusiasm of the inhabitants wishing to meet the person n°1 was unstoppable, dozens of officers of Paspampres could not stem the desire of the inhabitants to greet Joko Widodo. Friday (05/05/2023).

The president got out of his car to greet residents and distribute T-shirts. For almost an hour, the accompanying car of the President of the Republic of Indonesia 1 could not move because thousands of people flocked to Simpang Randu.

Residents of Buminabung, Zos Riadi, even though we did not go to Rumbia, we are satisfied, our roads will be repaired, it has been 20 years that we have been waiting for roads in the Eastern region, it is only now that they will be repaired by the president.

Eli, a resident of Merapi Mandala, wanted to meet, wanted to talk too, so that the Merapi Mandala Road was also repaired, the condition was also very damaged.

“I hope, Mr. President, that Jalan Merapi can be fixed, like Jalan Rumbia,” he said.

Member of Central Lampung DPRD Barozi that the arrival of the president will certainly have a good impact on the district of Central Lampung.

“Of course, what the public complains about infrastructure can be welcomed by the president,” he concluded. *** SAHRUL

