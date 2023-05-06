Donald Trump’s high praise for his rival for the presidential candidacy, an Indian-American





Donald Trump praised his rival, Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indo-American

Washington:

Former US President Donald Trump has praised Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for his strong showing in the recent Republican primary poll, CBS YouGov.

Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his 2024 presidential bid. He will contest the Republican presidential primary against Donald Trump and fellow Indian-American candidate Nikki Haley, among others.

In a statement, Donald Trump said he loved Vivek Ramaswamy because he had nothing but nice things to say about him and all the work done by the Trump administration.

“I’m thrilled to see Vivek Ramaswamy doing so well in the latest Republican primary poll, CBS YouGov,” Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“He’s on par with Mike Pence and looks like he’s about to catch Ron DeSanctimonious. What I love about Vivek is he has nothing but good things to say about ‘President Trump’ and everything the Trump administration has done so well is doing – That’s why he’s doing so well. Either way, good luck everyone, they’re going to need it!” he added.

Earlier in February, healthcare and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election. “We celebrated our ‘diversity’ so much that we forgot all the ways we are very much the same as Americans, bound by ideals that united a divided and stubborn group of people 250 years ago. I believe deep in my bones those ideals still exist. I am running for President for the revive,” Ramaswamy tweeted in a video announcing his intention to run for president.

He reiterated that this was not just a political campaign, “but a cultural movement”. “Faith, patriotism and hard work are gone. Revivalism, climatism and gender ideology have replaced them.

In the CBS News/YouGov survey of likely Republican primary voters, Mr Ramaswamy was slightly ahead of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Vivek Ramaswamy, 37, is from southwestern Ohio. Her mother was a geriatric psychiatrist and her father worked as an engineer at General Electric. Ramaswamy said, “Diversity” is not our strength. Our strength is the set of ideals that unite us through our differences. Without it, ‘diversity’ is meaningless.”

He added, “We live in a culture that rejects truth and embraces relativism; who rejects equality and embraces “equity”; who rejects excellence and embraces victimhood. I’m all for America first, but first we have to rediscover what America is. .”

Vivek Ramaswamy is the second Indian-American to contest the 2024 Republican presidential primary after Nikki Haley.

