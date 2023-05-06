Karnataka interviews 2023 LIVE: ‘The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is strong..’ PM Modi





Karnataka Polls 2023: A bitter verbal battle is visible in Karnataka during the election campaign. The two main parties, the BJP and the Congress, continued to accuse each other of stealing votes. The Election Commission of India (ECI), taking serious note of the ‘freefall’ of campaign rhetoric ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, has issued a notice to all political parties and candidates nationally and authorities to exercise caution and restraint in their statements during the campaign and not to vitiate the electoral atmosphere. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 13. Voters in Karnataka must beware of false promise of dual-powered government: Chidambaram Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday referred to the violence in Manipur to say voters in Karnataka should beware of the ‘false promise of a dual-engine government’ . “The bond between Bengaluru and the BJP is strong..” PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the bond between Bengaluru and the BJP is strong, saying that this city has supported our party since early days and we have made many efforts for its growth. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, “We seek the blessings of the people of Bengaluru based on our track record as well as the promise to continue the progress made so far. We are striving to make Karnataka the number 1 state and add unprecedented momentum to the growth trajectory of Bengalurus.” Organizations that spread hatred in the country should be banned,” says Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav has called for the banning of organizations that promote animosity in society and the country. Yadav’s remark follows the Congress party’s pledge to take action against the Bajrang Dal and the People’s Front of India if it emerges victorious in the Karnataka Assembly elections. Karnataka needs good governance for the people, for the farmers, which we will provide..”: Congressman KC Venugopal Ahead of the Karnataka elections, Congress MP KC Venugopal told ANI that the BJP knows that people here realize that the most corrupt government Karnataka has ever seen is the ruling government. “That’s why the prime minister doesn’t say a single word about corruption, he just tries to deflect the issues. Venugopal further asserted that Karnataka needs good governance for the people here, for the farmers, the youths and the women, which we are going to provide.” Voters must show that the power of money is defeated before the power of the people: CM Bommai Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on the people of Kalghatgi to show that the power of money is defeated before the power of the people. Bommai said the reason for the BJP’s huge response was due to appeasement, corruption, farmers’ suicide, farmers’ jobs and the neglect of the working class by the previous Congress government. Karnataka election: Prime Minister Modi in Bangalore today, to hold road show Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a road show in Bangalore on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s roadshow has been postponed today due to NEET entering on May 7. The BJP has decided that a 26-kilometer roadshow will be prepared for May 6 and the remaining eight kilometers will be run on May 7, which is expected to end at 11:30 a.m. Download the app to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!



