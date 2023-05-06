Pakistani President Arif Alvi meets Qin Gang

On May 5, 2023 local time, Pakistani President Arif Alvi met with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Islamabad.

Alvi asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. He said China-Pakistan friendship is rooted in the deep traditional friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The more the international situation undergoes profound changes, the more it is necessary to forge a close and solid friendship between Pakistan and China and to continue the fine tradition of frequent exchanges between the two countries. Pakistan wholeheartedly appreciates China’s strong support for the country’s pandemic response and post-disaster reconstruction, as well as the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan. Pakistan is firmly committed to the one-China policy and supports China on sovereignty, territorial integrity and other issues concerning its core interests. Pakistan looks forward to working with China to advance the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and deepen cooperation in agriculture, connectivity and information technology. Pakistan will do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan and stands ready to work with China to promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan.

Qin Gang conveyed cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Alvi. He said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, with the consolidation and development of “ironclad” friendship being the priority of successive governments of the two countries. China has always stood firmly with Pakistan, supported Pakistan’s unity, stability, development and prosperity, and supported Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. China is ready to join forces with Pakistan to implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, jointly fend off external risks and challenges and take solid measures to advance the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Qin Gang stressed that China stands ready to work with Pakistan to advance high-quality cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road, accelerate the development of CPEC and deepen cooperation in areas such as industry, agriculture, information technology and disaster prevention and mitigation. China is also ready to help Pakistan revive its economy and improve people’s well-being. Noting that the two sides should strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Qin Gang said more excellent Pakistani students are welcome to study in China. China stands ready to work with Pakistan to strengthen communication and coordination on the Afghan issue, promote peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan, and help maintain regional stability and development.