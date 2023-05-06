Central government supports road repairs in Lampung, President Joko Widodo: Not everything is central!





HALUANJABAR.COM – Do you still remember Tiktoker Bima criticizing the infrastructure in Lampung? Finally, what worries Tiktoker Bima will slowly start to be corrected by the government. However, it will be the central government through the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing (PUPR) that will intervene directly to resolve all this. Also read: Talking about the shooting of the MUI headquarters in Al Zaytun, here is what the members of the Special Da’wah Institute of the MUI said The central government eventually stepped in to repair the damaged roads in Lampung because President Joko Widodo conducted direct field inspections. President Joko Widodo with his ministers such as SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. Also in attendance was the Lampung provincial government, Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi, who had recently clashed with Tiktoker Bima. Also Read: Thank God 56,687 Families of Cianjur Earthquake Victims Received Government Relief Funds “The spirit is that we want to repair the roads that we saw earlier, the two regency roads, the two provincial roads, the two city roads that were badly damaged,” the president said. on Jalan Seputih Raman, Central Lampung Regency, quoted by setkab. go.id. In the presence of the Governor of Lampung, who recently clashed with Tiktoker Bima, President Jokowi witnessed first-hand portraits of damaged roads in Lampung province. For this reason, the central government has pledged to specifically provide a budget of 800 billion rupees for the cost of road repairs in Lampung, which are estimated at 15 roads. Also Read: Still a Question Mark, Rumors of Coldplay Concert in the Country as Part of Asian Tour Closer to Truth The road repair process in Lampung will be carried out by the central government in June 2023 after first going through a bidding process. Even so, President Jokowi still advised the Governor of Lampung, Arinal Djunaidi, to provide services to all elements of society, including the preparation of good road infrastructure, which is part of the tasks of central governments, provincial and districts and towns.

