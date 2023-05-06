PM Modis Roadshow in Bengaluru Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections: Check Routes to Avoid





The BJP has planned a grand 36-mile road show in Bangalore on May 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just four days before the May 10 poll in the Karnataka Assembly. The roadshow, which is scheduled for next Saturday, would be split into two segments and move through Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha districts. The initial roadshow will take place along Suranjan Das Road, New Thippasandra Road, 12th Main Road, ESI Hospital, Domlur, MG Road and the Brigade Road War Memorial. Routes to avoid in the morning Commuters traveling in the morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. are advised to refrain from using the following routes: Raj Bhavan road; Ramana Maharshi Road; Mehkri Circle; Layout RBI, JP Nagar; Rose Gardens, JP Nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross; Circle Sirsi; JJ Nagar; Binny Mill Road; South End Circle; Shalini land; Circle of Armugam; Bull Temple Road; Ramakrishna Ashrama; Uma Theatre; Chamarajpet Main Road, TR Mill; Balekayi Mandi; KP Agrahara; Magadi main road; Cholarapalya; Circle MC; west of Chord Road; MC Layout, 1st Cross Road, MC Layout-Nagarabhavi Road; BGS ground; Havanur junction; 8th Main Road and 15th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar; Junction of Shankara Mutt; Modi Hospital Road; Navarang Junction; MKK road; Circle of Malleswaram; Sampige Road and Sankey Road. Routes to avoid at night As the convoy advances, citizens should avoid Konanakunte Cross, JP Nagar and Jayanagar 4th Block, RV Road, South End Circle, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, Chamrajapet, Ramakrishna Ashrama, Binny Mill Road, Magadi Road, Basaveshwara Nagar Road, Shankar mutt Road, Malleswaram, Sampige Road, Sankey Road and Maramma Circle around 4 p.m. READ | ‘Hang me publicly if…’: Arvind Kejriwal launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-pm-modi-s-roadshow-in-bengaluru-ahead-of-karnataka-assembly-polls-check-routes-to-avoid-3040551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos