



Early in his political career, a devastating earthquake and economic turmoil helped propel Recep Tayyip Erdogan to power in Turkey. Two decades later, similar circumstances put his leadership in jeopardy. The highly controversial and populist Erdogan is seeking a third consecutive term as president on May 14, after three terms as prime minister, which would extend his rule for a third decade. He is already the oldest chief of Turkiyes. The presidential and parliamentary elections could be the toughest yet for Erdogan, 69. Most opinion polls point to a slight lead for his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP. The outcome of the presidential race may well be determined in a runoff on May 28. Erdogan faces a tough test in this election due to public outrage over rising inflation and his handling of the February 6 earthquake in southern Turkey that killed more than 50 000 people, razed cities and left millions homeless. His political opponents say the government has been slow to respond and that its failure to enforce building codes is to blame for the high death toll. Some even point to government malfeasance after a 1999 earthquake in northwestern Turkey near the city of Izmit killed around 18,000 people, claiming that taxes imposed as a result of that disaster were badly spent and compounded the effects of this year’s earthquake. The political party founded by Erdogan in 2001 came to power amid an economic crisis and the Izmit earthquake. His Justice and Development Party, or AKP, capitalized on public anger over the government’s mishandling of the disaster, and Erdogan became prime minister in 2003 and never gave up leading the country. Yet even with resentment of Erdogan over his handling of the February earthquake and the economy, analysts warn against his understatement, pointing to his enduring appeal among working-class and middle-class religious voters. middle class who had long felt alienated by older Turkish and Western secularists. -leaning elites. Erdogan’s nationalist policies, often confrontational stance against the West and moves that have raised the profile of Islam in the country continue to resonate with conservative supporters. They point to an economic boom in the first half of his reign that lifted many people out of poverty, adding that his past successes are proof of his ability to make a difference. There is an economic crisis in Turkey, we cannot deny it. And yes, this economic crisis has had a huge impact on us, said Sabit Celik, a 38-year-old shopkeeper selling cleaning products in Istanbul. But still, I don’t think anyone else (apart from Erdogan) can come and fix this.

