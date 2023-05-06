China recognizes Russia’s aggression against Ukraine but does not back down from Putin





Home page Policy Divide Side by side: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March. Grigory Sysoev/Imago Last week, Beijing acknowledged Russia’s aggression in the war against Ukraine. But now China is stepping back. Munich/New York/Beijing It’s only half a sentence, but explosively powerful, at least on the face of it: in a UN resolution mid-last week, 122 states declared that they recognized the unprecedented challenges that Europe was facing after the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and before that against Georgia. China was also one of the signatories of the text. Many observers were surprised that Beijing was talking about Moscow’s aggression in connection with the war in Ukraine. However, this half-sentence was inserted into a multi-page resolution document which in fact deals with something other than Russia’s war against its neighboring country: rather, the text calls on the United Nations to work more closely with the Council of Europe, that is, with the Strasbourg-based organization wants to bring the European continent closer together. Before the vote, there had been discussions about whether the war in Ukraine should really be mentioned in the document. China abstained in the preliminary vote and was finally able to accept the wording. India has also accepted the resolution, although New Delhi has close ties with Moscow. Only Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria and Nicaragua voted against the resolution; 18 countries abstained. China’s stance on Ukraine issue has not changed However, Beijing then tried to point out that China’s position on the Ukraine issue had not changed, the Chinese mission to the UN said on Thursday when interviewed by the UN. South China Morning Post communicated. China’s yes to the resolution also has nothing to do with the phone call head of state and party leader Xi Jinping had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hours before the vote. The yes was a vote on the entire text of the resolution and cannot be taken as support for this paragraph, the Chinese UN official said. EU Foreign Commissioner Josep Borrell previously welcomed the resolution and also underlined China’s endorsement in a tweet. The relevant paragraph of the text of the resolution also states that peace and security must be restored on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of each State, and that all those responsible for violation of the law. Xi Jinping: no use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine In his first phone call last week with Volodymyr Zelensky since the escalation of the war in Ukraine more than a year ago, Xi Jinping, as usual, avoided talking about war. Instead, he used the term Ukrainian crisis. While calling for a quick diplomatic solution to the conflict, Xi did not condemn Russia’s attack. In the Chinese summary of the conversation, the word Russia is completely missing. Meanwhile, Xi referred to the 12-point plan for Ukraine his government presented earlier this year, which however also refrains from condemning Russia and contains no demand for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. . Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin continue to enjoy good relations despite the Russian attack. In March, for example, Xi flew to Moscow to meet Putin; On the other hand, he declined an invitation from Zelenskyj to also visit kyiv. One of the few red lines that Beijing has formulated towards Russia is the use of nuclear weapons. There are no winners in a nuclear war, Xi said in an interview with Zelenskyy. On the nuclear issue, all parties should remain calm and reserved, keeping in mind their future and destiny and that of humanity as a whole, and work together to resolve the crisis. (sh)

